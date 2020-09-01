Strange and Dark Stories to watch this Season on Ultra Film

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases international hit movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, dubbed into Spanish-language by the Olympusat team in Mexico, premieres four dark and strange stories to watch this season: Tentaciones Mortales (Marriage Killer), Un Sueño Mortal (Dream Killer), En La Red De La Araña (In The Spider's Web), and the Austrian TV series Historias de Policía (Cop Stories).

Tentaciones Mortales (Marriage Killer)

Director : Bernard Salzmann.

Cast : Jason London, Barbie Castro, Kristen Renton, and Taylor Castro.

Synopsis : In an attempt to make their married more exciting, a couple decides to join a members only adult club without realizing the fatal consequences of their activities.

Un Sueño Mortal (Dream Killer)

Director : Barbie Castro.

Cast : Christy Carlson Romano, Taylor Castro, Jacy King, and Gail Soltys.

Synopsis : When a rising teenage singer is falsely accused of murdering her producer, her mother must find the real killer before her daughter is sent to prison for life.

En La Red De La Araña (In The Spider's Web)

Director : Terry Winsor.

Cast : Emma Catherwood, Lisa Livingstone, Cian Barry, and Sohrab Ardeshir.

Synopsis : A group of American hikers is captured by a spider-worshiping cult in the jungles of India, but a worse fate than human sacrifice awaits them.

Historias de Policía (Cop Stories)

Director : Barbara Eder, Christopher Schier, Umut Dag, and Michael Riebl.

Cast : Fahri Ogün Yardim, Johannes Zeiler, Serge Falck, Martin Zauner, David Miesmer, Kristina Bangert, Claudia Kottal, Martin Leutgeb, and Michael Steinocher.

Synopsis : It is a 10 episodes TV series (45 minutes each) about the often-tough everyday life in a police station in Vienna, Austria, where everyone works to ensure law and order.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information about Ultra Cine's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Olympusat/networks.com

