'Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West' Tops Charts, Spearheading iQIYI's Blockbuster Summer Content Slate

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment service, announced that its period detective drama, Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West, surpassed a content popularity index of 10,000, topping multiple summer drama charts. This national hit is part of iQIYI's robust summer lineup, slated to captivate audiences with premium content across genres.

Since premiering, Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West has received widespread acclaim, continuing the strong momentum from the first series of the original IP Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty. The show has earned an impressive 8.2 rating on Douban, China's leading media review platform. With its gripping plot, complex characters, and memorable scenes, the drama sparked significant buzz and discussions across social media.

The release's popularity has also revived interests in its previous installation, bringing it back to the platform's top five trending shows. Moreover, an immersive offline VR experience based on the IP has launched across major cities like Xi'an, Beijing, and Shenzhen, soon debuting in Hunan province to offer viewers an engaging way to experience the content.

Preceding Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West, iQIYI's acclaimed suspenseful drama Interlaced Scenes had kicked off this successful summer lineup. As part of iQIYI's 'Light On Theatre' series, this original drama features a gripping narrative that interweaves a detective novel with a real-life murder investigation, achieving a content popularity index of over 9,000.

Beyond drama series, iQIYI's variety show Tenday has captivated audiences with its innovative 'Variety Drama' format, which tightly connects each episode and immerses viewers in thrilling survival challenges. On the animation front, the comedy series How Dare You!?, has set a new content popularity index record for iQIYI's original animation and has performed exceptionally well in global markets, topping iQIYI's animation charts in the U.S., South Korea, and Singapore within its first week of release.

Looking ahead, iQIYI's summer lineup promises a range of innovative themes and unique storytelling to cater to a wide array of audience preferences. Upcoming releases include the period drama Go East, romance animation A Moment but Forever, and variety shows such as The King of Stand-Up Comedy, initiated by the iconic Hong Kong film star and director Stephen Chow.

