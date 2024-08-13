Stranger Things Fans, Rejoice: The Upside Down Con comes to Jackson, GA on October 19-20, 2024!

JACKSON, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Jackson and the Downtown Development Authority are thrilled to announce that over 17 cast members from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things will gather in Jackson, Georgia, for the highly anticipated Stranger Things convention, The Upside Down Con. Hosted by the renowned convention organizers at Epic Cons (www.epiccons.com), this extraordinary event will take place on October 19th and 20th, 2024.

Meet Joe Keery, the iconic Steve Harrington from Stranger Things! Joe will be joining us for The Upside Down Con in Jackson, Georgia on both Saturday and Sunday. Don’t miss your chance to meet the star and get an autograph or photo! For tickets and more information, visit www.epiccons.com.

As fans around the world eagerly await the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, they will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Hawkins and meet their favorite stars in person. Attendees will get the chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories, take photos with the cast, and participate in Q&A sessions. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any Stranger Things fan.

The Upside Down Con will feature an incredible line-up of Stranger Things stars, including Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Dacre Montgomery, and many more. Fans will also have the chance to explore the filming location that has captured the hearts of millions and experience the magic of the show in person.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Jackson's picturesque downtown area will be buzzing with excitement during the convention. Attendees can indulge in local dining at restaurants & food truck park, shops and experience exclusive Stranger Things tours and an escape room.

Tickets for The Upside Down Con are available now at https://www.epiccons.com/events/the-upside-down. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable event. And for those planning to attend, the City of Jackson's official website at www.strangerthingstv.net offers assistance in planning your stay and exploring everything that Jackson has to offer.

"We are excited to welcome fans and visitors to our charming town as we celebrate the magic of Stranger Things and create unforgettable memories," says the City of Jackson and Downtown Development Authority.

For media inquiries, please contact Cameron Thompson of Stranger Tours at 404-323-4312 or [email protected].

The Upside Down Con is not affiliated with Netflix or Stranger Things.

About the City of Jackson, Georgia

Located just south of Atlanta, the City of Jackson, Georgia, is a charming and vibrant small town celebrated for its rich history and welcoming community. Jackson has recently gained international fame as a key filming location for the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. Over the years, we have proudly hosted the show's cast and crew, and we are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to fans from around the world to visit the iconic setting of "Hawkins." For more information, please visit www.strangerthingstv.net.

