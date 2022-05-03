'Stranger Things'-Themed Plant-Based Nuggets to Launch at Walmart

Zilko elaborates, "We immediately knew we had a product that people would think is out of this world. Not only can you not tell the difference between Skinny Butcher chick'n and animal-based products, but we're the only 'Crazy Crispy' nugget on the market, in either format." He quips, "No secret experiments were conducted here – just some ingenuity from the team at Golden West Food Group!"

The unparalleled product is soy and palm oil free and employs pea protein and a progressive vegetable fiber strain to create a winning formula that you'll have to taste to believe. Just be warned, once the rest of your family gets their hands on these Crazy Crispy Chick'n Nuggets, they may mysteriously start vanishing!

Find Skinny Butcher's Crazy Crispy Chick'n Nuggets in the frozen aisle at your local Walmart for $7.99.

About Skinny Butcher: Detroit-based Skinny Butcher LLC is committed to a skinny planetary footprint via its breakthrough line of plant-based protein poultry items, being offered nationally both at retail and via its unique virtual kitchen program.

About Golden West Food Group: Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products with headquarters in Vernon, California. GWFG offers thousands of products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label and Retail Channels including Grocery, Club & Mass Merchant.

About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

(310) 395-5050

[email protected]

SOURCE Skinny Butcher