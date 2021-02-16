Strangeworks Launches Quantum Ecosystem to Humanize Quantum Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strangeworks, Inc., a quantum computing software company dedicated to making quantum computing accessible, today announced three key initiatives as part of its mission to foster a global quantum workforce, humanize access to quantum computing and streamline existing quantum production workflows. Combined, these offerings establish Strangeworks as the leading Quantum Service Provider™ providing scientists, researchers, software developers, and enthusiasts with a complete quantum ecosystem that includes a browser-based development environment, hardware, software, educational resources, and an ever-growing library of quantum code to start from:

Strangeworks QS™ (Quantum Syndicate) - Strangeworks QS is a collaboration of hardware, software, education, and cloud service providers that are working to develop the implementation and testing of new quantum technologies across all industry verticals to help quantum physicists, data scientists, educators and enterprise developers execute, validate, and benchmark current hardware platforms. This includes quantum computers based on super conducting, trapped ions, trapped atoms, annealers, and photonic technologies, among others. Collaborators include: 1Qbit, Algorithmiq, Amazon Braket, Atom Computing, Bleximo, Blueqat, D-Wave, Entropica Labs, Hitachi, Honeywell, Horizon Quantum Computing, IBM, IonQ, Microsoft, PlanQK, Qureca, Rigetti, Riverlane, Stack Overflow, Unitary Fund, and Xanadu.

- Strangeworks QS is a collaboration of hardware, software, education, and cloud service providers that are working to develop the implementation and testing of new quantum technologies across all industry verticals to help quantum physicists, data scientists, educators and enterprise developers execute, validate, and benchmark current hardware platforms. Strangeworks QC™ ( Quantum Computing ) - Strangeworks QC is a free quantum computing ecosystem that enables researchers, developers, and enthusiasts to quickly learn, develop and manipulate real quantum code. With Strangeworks QC, users can easily create, organize, and collaborate on quantum computing projects and access libraries of code, frameworks, and languages, including the following: Amazon Braket SDK, Blueqat, Cirq, D-Wave Ocean, Forest, Jupyter Notebooks, Microsoft QDK (Q#), MyQLM, OpenQASM, ProjectQ, Python, Qiskit, Xanadu PennyLane, and Xanadu Strawberry Fields . Over the past year of beta testing, Strangeworks (in collaboration with members from Strangeworks QS) hosted over 20 educational webinars and 3 hackathons using the Strangeworks QC solution.

- Strangeworks QC is a free quantum computing ecosystem that enables researchers, developers, and enthusiasts to quickly learn, develop and manipulate real quantum code. With Strangeworks QC, users can easily create, organize, and collaborate on quantum computing projects and access libraries of code, frameworks, and languages, including the following: . Strangeworks EQ™ (Enterprise Quantum) - Strangeworks EQ is a future-proof quantum infrastructure solution that brings the power of Strangeworks QC and Strangeworks QS together with enterprise features including granular security, IP protection, quantum machine access, resource aggregation, custom integrations, private deployments, team and project management, dedicated support, online training, and more Strangeworks EQ allows organizations to simplify resource allocation for multiple user personas while facilitating credit, cost, and job management through their network of vendors, contractors, and partners. Available as a managed cloud, private cloud, or on-prem hardware solution for government and enterprise customers, Strangeworks EQ offers both classical and quantum integrations, as well as bespoke custom chip integration.

- Strangeworks EQ is a future-proof quantum infrastructure solution that brings the power of Strangeworks QC and Strangeworks QS together with enterprise features including granular security, IP protection, quantum machine access, resource aggregation, custom integrations, private deployments, team and project management, dedicated support, online training, and more

To support the development of a global quantum workforce, the platform comprising of these three initiatives lowers the barriers to entry for developers to explore the emerging quantum landscape, which is set to fundamentally change computing as the world knows it. Hyperion Research is projecting that the global quantum computing (QC) market - worth an estimated $320 million in 2020 - will grow at an anticipated 27% CAGR between 2020 and 2024, reaching approximately $830 million by 2024. With today's announcement Strangeworks positions itself as the most inclusive source for quantum computing, bringing access to this emerging technology to everyone.

"The quantum industry needs more collaboration, experimentation, and shared discoveries to help build the quantum workforce of tomorrow, today," said William Hurley (aka whurley), founder and CEO of Strangeworks. "By bringing together an unparalleled network of providers with a hardware-agnostic, software-inclusive, collaborative development environment, Strangeworks provides everything needed for governments, universities, and enterprises to start building their quantum solutions today."

Strangeworks is based in the US, with a network of collaborators in institutions around the world. To support this global network, Strangeworks will expand its corporate footprint with an office in Munich Germany, the first in a series of new European Union offices. This expansion represents a key step forward in working with its existing and future syndicate members in Europe, and in providing industry leading solutions to its European customers.

To join the Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate or to deploy Strangeworks in your enterprise visit: http://strangeworks.com .

Strangeworks QC™ is available worldwide today, for free, at http://quantumcomputing.com ; governments and enterprises can apply for Strangeworks EQ™ access at http://strangeworks.com .

About Strangeworks:

Based in Austin, TX, Strangeworks is a group of experienced serial entrepreneurs, enterprise software developers, and quantum physicists who seek to humanize quantum computing and make it accessible to everyone. By guiding companies through the confusion of quantum computing, Strangeworks helps accelerate the integration of this new technology in corporations, universities, and enterprises.

To learn more about how Strangeworks can accelerate your quantum journey visit: https://strangeworks.com/

Contact:

[email protected]

William Hurley

[email protected]

512-788-5353

Quotes from Strangeworks' partners:

"At the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ), we serve as part of the nation's backbone for the advanced research and discovery possible through cutting-edge IT technology. As our quantum computing ecosystem continues to grow in Bavaria, we work closely with experts locally and internationally to provide innovative resources and services for our user community. We look forward to exploring the offerings of Strangeworks EQ and how working with this platform could advance the quantum science of Bavaria." - Laura Schulz head of strategic development and partnerships at Leibniz Supercomputing Centre.

"The unified framework provided here is an indispensable platform for anyone working in, or interested in the field of quantum-computing, it is wonderful to see so many quantum-computing "The unified framework provided here is an indispensable platform for anyone working in, or interested in the field of quantum-computing. It is wonderful to see so many quantum-computing technologies, of all kinds, available in one place." - Professor Hidetoshi Nishimori Professor at the Institute of Innovative Research, Tokyo Institute of Technology.

"PlanQK shares Strangeworks vision on Humanizing Quantum by making it more available and accessible for all," - Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Frank Leymann, Scientific Lead PlanQK & Director of Institute of Architecture of Application Systems, University of Stuttgart.

"In the excited rush to build more high-quality qubits, the current limitations of quantum computers are often framed as an engineering obstacle. But within this industry, it's well known that the real bottleneck in quantum computing exists with the applications. To truly progress quantum computing, millions of developers will need to understand and practice coding with quantum information. Strangeworks' focus on bringing a beautiful experience to the next generation of quantum coders does a service to our entire industry and might just help find some new answers to the question "what can you do with a quantum computer?" - Andrew Fursman, Founder and CEO of 1Qbit.

"Bringing quantum mechanics and quantum computing into the lives of aspiring scientists and engineers is one of the main reasons we started Atom Computing, and we couldn't be happier that Strangeworks is expanding access to these exotic machines." - Benjamin Bloom, Co-Founder & CEO of Atom Computing.

"At D-Wave, our mission is to bring quantum computing to the world by helping developers and forward-thinking businesses embrace and benefit from practical applications of quantum computing. To do this, we must always be working to make it easier, whether in our products or by furthering the quantum ecosystem. The Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate is an expansion of this growing, vibrant community, our collective investment and participation in this syndicate demonstrates the importance of expanding access to the full stack of hardware, software and services available today to solve commercial scale business problems with quantum technologies." - Daniel Ley, SVP Sales, D-Wave.

"Honeywell Quantum Solutions is proud to be part of the Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate and to bring trapped-ion quantum technology to the community for the development of real-world, enterprise-level solutions. We continue to improve and expand our commercial hardware offerings and are excited to provide developers, data scientists, and others with differentiated tools for algorithm development." - Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions.

"IBM and Strangeworks share a deep commitment in an open, community-based approach to developing the quantum computing industry and ecosystem. IBM is thrilled to have our quantum software and hardware technologies integrated and ready to make quantum computing more accessible and usable to a broader set of developers in the private and public sectors." - Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP of IBM Quantum.

"While many people still think of quantum computing as an exotic and complex field with a high bar for entry, our goal is to democratize access to quantum as widely as possible because we believe a developer in their garage is just as likely to come up with the killer application for quantum computing as someone at a massive company. We're excited to join the Strangeworks Quantum Syndicate and make our systems available through the Strangeworks EQ™ to reach an even wider audience." - Peter Chapman, CEO & President, IonQ.

"Strangeworks is a great partner to further advance the quantum ecosystem and we are excited about the collaboration between our two organizations." - Andreas Liebing, Consortium Lead PlanQK & CEO StoneOne AG.

"Strangeworks has created a bustling independent community for quantum computing enthusiast, developers, and enterprises who want to deploy quantum hardware and software technologies. We're incredibly excited to be a part of their platform launch and to integrate Deltaflow in this amazing infrastructure, giving everyone the option to look deep into the control systems of quantum computers." - Dr Steve Brierley, CEO of Riverlane.

"The quantum ecosystem is growing and QURECA is pleased to bring our range of professional services, business development, and training solutions to QuantumComputing.com to address the quantum workforce skills bottleneck. Thanks to our partnership with Strangeworks, we can now ensure that quantum enthusiasts and businesses will have access to all resources to learn quantum computing, and the opportunity to practice on all hardware platforms available in the market." - Araceli Venegas-Gomez, Founder and Director of QURECA.

"The Strangeworks platform enables our members to run quantum code quickly and intuitively from the comfort of their browser. We are excited to offer the Strangeworks QC platform as an option" - Raúl Berganza, president of PushQuantum.

"The Strangeworks platform made access to quantum programming painless for students with a wide range of backgrounds." - Professor Chris Ferrie, University of Technology Sydney.

SOURCE Strangeworks