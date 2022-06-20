Strapping Equipment Market to Exceed US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032, As Online Retail Continues to Gain Popularity - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American and South Asian markets are projected to be lucrative for strapping equipment. Sales of vertical strapping equipment have been on a steady growth trajectory, creating an opportunity worth 658 Million dollars during 2022 - 2032

NEWARK, Del., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global strapping equipment market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 4.6% CAGR, the market size will reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Strapping equipment is increasingly being adopted in sectors such as food & beverages, shipping & logistics, building and construction, and automobile to pack heavy and bulky boxes. Usually, materials such as polyester, steel or plastic are used in strapping equipment to pack the product. Polyester is used as the strongest and most rigid material for packaging.

The E-commerce sector is estimated to boost the market for the strapping equipment as it is used most frequently in it. Most industries are focussing on increasing productivity by reducing packaging time and ensuring 360-degree protection of bulk loads.

Strapping equipment help to increase strength of heavy and bulk packages during loading and unloading thus consumes less processing time. On the back of this, end user's inclination towards automatic strapping equipment has increased in recent years.

"Growing adoption of automatic strapping equipment across the food & beverage sector, along with increasing sales of consumer electronics across the globe," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Consumption of strapping equipment in shipping and logistics industry is expected to hold 1/3 rd of the total market share over the forecast period.

of the total market share over the forecast period. The demand for automated strap machines is significantly increasing. Every 5 out of 10 strapping equipment sold are automatic strapping equipment.

Sales of vertical strapping equipment are expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 658 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. North America and South Asia are estimated to be lucrative markets for strapping equipment.

Competition Landscape

Signode Industrial Group LLC, Cyklop International, Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Dynaric Inc., Fromm Holding AG, Hefei Seelong Import and Export Group Co. Ltd, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, North Shore Strapping Inc., Packmaster Machinery Pvt Ltd, Polychem Corporation, Samuel, Son & Co., StraPack, Corp., Tiger Pack, Inc., TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Transpak Equipment Corp, VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD, GTI Industries Inc, FELINS, ASN Packaging Pvt Ltd.

Global Strapping Equipment Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for strapping equipment market by product type (horizontal strapping equipment and vertical strapping equipment), by automation (manual, semi-automatic and automatic), by end-use industry (automobile, food & beverages, building & construction, electrical & electronics, household appliances, shipping & logistics and others), across seven regions.

Strapping Equipment Market by Category

By Product Type:

Horizontal Strapping Machine

Vertical Strapping Machine

By Automation:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By End Use Industry:

Shipping & logistics

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Household Appliances

Automobile

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

& Oceania

SOURCE Future Market Insights