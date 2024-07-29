Strapping Machine Market size is set to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for strapping machines from E-commerce sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global strapping machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for strapping machines from e-commerce sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards high growth potential in emerging economies. However, emergence of robots in strapping process poses a challenge. Key market players include ASN Packaging Pvt Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Crown Packaging Corp., Cyklop International, Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Dynaric Inc., Fromm Holding AG, Hefei Seelong Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Hunan ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, North Shore Strapping Inc., Packmaster Machinery Pvt Ltd., Polychem Corp., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., StraPack Corp., Tiger Pack Inc., TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Transpak Equipment Corp., and VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global strapping machine market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Strapping Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1329 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled ASN Packaging Pvt Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Crown Packaging Corp., Cyklop International, Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Dynaric Inc., Fromm Holding AG, Hefei Seelong Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Hunan ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, North Shore Strapping Inc., Packmaster Machinery Pvt Ltd., Polychem Corp., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., StraPack Corp., Tiger Pack Inc., TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Transpak Equipment Corp., and VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD.

Market Driver

The APAC region is experiencing significant growth in the strapping machine market due to several factors. Industrialization and economic developments in China, India, and Japan are driving demand for strapping machines in this region. APAC has seen a shift in manufacturing facilities to take advantage of a cost-effective workforce, less-stringent government regulations, and lower transportation costs. The region is a leading producer of electrical and electronic products and automobiles, contributing to high global demand. End-user industries such as fiber and textile, paper and printing, and electrical and electronics are experiencing increased demand for strapping machines in countries like China, South Korea, India, and Brazil. The expansion of the transportation, electronics, and packaging industries in emerging economies is expected to support the growth of the strapping machine market in APAC during the forecast period.

The strapping machine market is thriving, particularly in sectors like food and beverages and consumer goods. Key materials include PP and PET strapping, as well as steel. Household appliances and various industries use power strapping machines for wrapping and packaging. The semi-automatic and automatic segments lead the market, offering adjustable tension and improved efficiency. Manual and mechanical machines are also popular for smaller businesses and specific applications. Strapping materials like cable straps, steel straps, and plastic straps ensure safety and stability for pallet loads, boxes, and cases. Consumer electronics, automotive industries, and various sectors benefit from strapping technology. Sensors in strapping machines enhance package safety, preventing contamination, spillage, and collapse. The market prioritizes efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions. Fragile products require extra care, making strapping an essential component in the shipping process.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

Industrial and transit packaging end-users encounter challenges in handling diverse product shapes, sizes, and weights. To enhance packaging process efficiency, they adopt pick and pack robots for end-of-line automation. Some strapping machine manufacturers, like Samuel Packaging Systems Group, integrate robotic facilities, such as ingot strapping machines with robot stackers. These machines gather and stack ingots for strapping, eliminating manual labor. Although robotic equipment costs approximately 40% more than conventional automated alternatives, the savings from labor and utilities offset the expense. The high cost currently limits adoption in developing countries, but the increasing use of robots may impact conventional strapping machine providers' market opportunities.

The strapping machine market faces several challenges in various industries. One major challenge is the use of different strapping materials for various types of loads, including pallets, boxes, cases, soft packages, and hard packages. Ensuring package safety during the strapping process is crucial for fragile and bulky products, as well as perishable and delicate items. Safety concerns at the drop off area and along the conveyor system are also significant. Contamination, spillage, and collapse are potential risks that must be addressed to maintain product quality and worker safety. Compliance with standards and regulations is essential to prevent health hazards for workers and operators. Automation is a key trend in the strapping machine market to increase operational efficiency and reduce labor-intensive tasks. However, the implementation of automation requires heavy metal parts and significant investment, which may be a challenge for smaller production units. In summary, the strapping machine market must address challenges related to package safety, efficiency, and compliance while ensuring the safety of employees and addressing potential health hazards. The use of various strapping materials and automation are key considerations for manufacturers in this market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This strapping machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Automatic

1.2 Semi-automatic Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Automatic- The strapping machine market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for automated packaging solutions in various industries. These machines offer efficiency, cost savings, and improved product safety. Key players in this market include JBT Corporation, Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH & Co. KG, and ProMach Inc. They invest in research and development to introduce innovative technologies and expand their product portfolios. The market is expected to continue growing due to rising consumer expectations for convenient and safe packaging.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The machine tool market in India is witnessing robust growth driven by industrial expansion and technological advancements. This market encompasses a diverse range of products such as lathes, milling machines, and grinding machines, catering to various end-users in automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. Key players are focusing on automation and precision engineering to meet rising demands. With a strong emphasis on "Make in India," the market is poised for significant growth, reflecting an increase in investments and innovation, positioning India as a critical hub for machine tool manufacturing and exports.

Research Analysis

The Strapping Machine Market encompasses a range of machinery used for securing various types of loads, including pallet loads, boxes, cases, and soft or hard packages. These machines utilize strapping materials such as Polypropylene (PP) and Polyester (PET) to create strong, secure bonds. The market caters to numerous industries, including food and beverages, consumer goods, household appliances, and more. Strapping machines come in various forms, such as manual, mechanical, power, semi-automatic, and automatic, with adjustable tension capabilities. Hand tools and sensors are also used in conjunction with these machines. Strapping materials include cable straps, steel straps, and elastic memory bands. The market serves diverse applications, from wrapping and packaging to securing heavy industrial loads.

Market Research Overview

The Strapping Machine Market encompasses various industries such as food and beverages, consumer goods, household appliances, and more. These machines are used for wrapping and packaging purposes, ensuring safety and stability for pallet loads, boxes, cases, and soft or hard packages. Strapping machines come in different types, including manual, mechanical, and power strapping machines, catering to various industries' needs. Materials like Polypropylene (PP) and Polyester (PET) are commonly used for strapping due to their durability and strength. Steel straps are also popular for their robustness. The semi-automatic and automatic segments dominate the market, offering adjustable tension and sensors for improved efficiency and accuracy. Strapping machines play a crucial role in industries like automotive, consumer electronics, and household appliances, where safety, efficiency, and labor savings are essential. They help prevent contamination, spillage, and collapse, ensuring package safety. In the food and beverage sector, strapping machines maintain hygiene standards and reduce carbon emissions. Regulations and standards are crucial factors influencing the market, ensuring workers' safety and compliance with health hazards. The market also includes various strapping materials like cable straps and plastic straps, catering to different industries' needs. The packaging process is becoming increasingly automated, reducing labor-intensive tasks and improving operational efficiency in production units.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Automatic



Semi-automatic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio