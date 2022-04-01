Strapping Machine Market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by Rising Demand for Strapping Machines from E-commerce Sector |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global strapping machine industry growth is the rising demand for strapping machines from the e-commerce sector. As significant e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay improve their logistics, strapping machines are being used in warehouses to wrap plastic or other materials to minimize mechanical damage, boosting the market growth. Furthermore, fully automatic strapping machines are cost-effective and remove labor costs for strapping, which are being extensively used and are fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, as the e-commerce business expands, the need for sealing and strapping packages tapes will increase. For instance, in 2021, there were 27 million e-commerce users in Canada . It is expected that an additional 5.21 million users will be shopping online by 2023, according to data released by the export Government. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

The key factor driving the global strapping machine industry growth is the As significant e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay improve their logistics, strapping machines are being used in warehouses to wrap plastic or other materials to minimize mechanical damage, boosting the market growth. Furthermore, fully automatic strapping machines are cost-effective and remove labor costs for strapping, which are being extensively used and are fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, as the e-commerce business expands, the need for sealing and strapping packages tapes will increase. For instance, in 2021, there were 27 million e-commerce users in . It is expected that an additional 5.21 million users will be shopping online by 2023, according to data released by the export Government. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period. Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global strapping machine industry growth is the emergence of robots in the strapping process. The various end-users of industrial and transit packaging are facing problems in handling the proliferation of products of different shapes, sizes, and weights. Therefore, manufacturers have started creating strapping machines with robotic facilities for the convenience of end-users. For instance, Samuel Packaging Systems Group offers an ingot strapping machine with a robot stacker. The robotic arm attached to the palletizer gathers and stocks ingots in multiple layers for strapping. This completely avoids the requirement for manpower. The average price of robotic equipment is around 40% more than that of conventional automated equipment. Such factors are expected to limit the market opportunities of conventional strapping machine providers in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The strapping machine market report is segmented by Product (Automatic and Semi-automatic) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).



The strapping machine market share growth in the automatic strapping machines segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for automatic strapping machines from the food and beverage industry owing to the rapid growth of the industry will facilitate the market growth through this segment in the coming years. For instance, the global food and beverage industry is expected to account for around USD 529.66 million by 2028.

will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for automatic strapping machines from the food and beverage industry owing to the rapid growth of the industry will facilitate the market growth through this segment in the coming years. For instance, the global food and beverage industry is expected to account for around by 2028.

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for strapping machines in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The significant increase in the demand for strapping machines from end-user industries such as paper and printing, steel, and tiles will facilitate the strapping machine market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments ®ional opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

The strapping machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A and expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ASN Packaging Pvt Ltd.



Crown Holdings Inc.



Crown Packaging Corp.



Cyklop International



Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd.



Dynaric Inc.



Fromm Holding AG



Hefei Seelong Import and Export Group Co. Ltd.



Hunan ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd.



Messersi Packaging Srl



Mosca GmbH



North Shore Strapping Inc.



Packmaster Machinery Pvt Ltd.



Polychem Corp.



Samuel Son and Co. Ltd.

and Co. Ltd.

StraPack Corp.



Tiger Pack Inc.



TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH and Co. KG



Transpak Equipment Corp.



VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The seafood processing equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 467.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 467.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85%. The compressor market in MEA is expected to increase by USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. Download a free sample now!

Strapping Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASN Packaging Pvt Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Crown Packaging Corp., Cyklop International, Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Dynaric Inc., Fromm Holding AG, Hefei Seelong Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Hunan ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, North Shore Strapping Inc., Packmaster Machinery Pvt Ltd., Polychem Corp., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., StraPack Corp., Tiger Pack Inc., TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Transpak Equipment Corp., and VENUS HARTUNG PTY LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 89: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Crown Packaging Corp.

Exhibit 93: Crown Packaging Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Crown Packaging Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Crown Packaging Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Cyklop International

Exhibit 96: Cyklop International - Overview



Exhibit 97: Cyklop International - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Cyklop International - Key news



Exhibit 99: Cyklop International - Key offerings

10.6 Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Dongguan Xutian Packing Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Dynaric Inc.

Exhibit 103: Dynaric Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Dynaric Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Dynaric Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Messersi Packaging Srl

Exhibit 106: Messersi Packaging Srl - Overview



Exhibit 107: Messersi Packaging Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Messersi Packaging Srl - Key news



Exhibit 109: Messersi Packaging Srl - Key offerings

10.9 Mosca GmbH

Exhibit 110: Mosca GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mosca GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Mosca GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Samuel Son and Co. Ltd.

and Co. Ltd. Exhibit 113: Samuel Son and Co. Ltd. - Overview

and Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 114: Samuel Son and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 115: Samuel Son and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 StraPack Corp.

Exhibit 116: StraPack Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: StraPack Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: StraPack Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Transpak Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 119: Transpak Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Transpak Equipment Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Transpak Equipment Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Transpak Equipment Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio