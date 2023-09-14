Strapping Materials Market Thrives on Technological Advancements and E-commerce Growth, Set for 5.86% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Fueled by Key Applications Across Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strapping Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global strapping materials market achieved a size of $6.6 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to grow to $9.5 billion by 2028, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Strapping materials are used for reinforcing and bundling products such as cartons, newspapers, pipes, lumber, and concrete blocks with bands, metal straps, or wires. These materials facilitate easy handling and shipping and are commonly used for closing corrugated boxes, securing pallet loads during transportation and storage, holding bales of agricultural products or textiles, and more. The food and beverage (F&B) industry is increasingly adopting strapping materials for cost-efficient unitization, packaging, and palletization of food products.

Market Trends:

Several trends are influencing the growth of the strapping materials market:

  1. Industrial Logistics: Strapping materials are widely used in industrial logistics to bundle products together and secure pallet loads during transportation and storage.
  2. Construction Industry: Steel straps are employed in the construction sector due to their high tensile strength, resistance to high temperatures, and durability, making them suitable for packaging metal.
  3. Print Industry: Plastic strapping finds applications in the print industry due to its elongation and recovery properties.
  4. Technological Advancements: Investment firms and capital venture companies are investing in strap manufacturing to introduce novel features. Technological advancements, such as automatic strapping machines, are offering growth opportunities.
  5. E-commerce: The e-commerce industry relies on corrugated cardboard and paper packaging to protect goods from damage and vibration.

Key Market Segmentation:

The strapping materials market is segmented based on material, application, and region:

  • Material: Segments include steel, polypropylene, and polyester.
  • Application: Segments cover industrial logistics and warehouse, food and beverage, corrugated cardboard and paper, newspaper and graphics, building and construction, and metal.
  • Region: The market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global strapping materials market include Crawford Packaging Inc., Cyklop Gmbh, Dynaric Inc., Martin Packaging Limited, Mosca GmbH, Plastofine Industries, Polychem Corporation, Signode Industrial Group LLC (Crown Holdings Inc.), Strapack Corporation, Tesa Tapes (India) Private Ltd., TITAN Umreifungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Unipack Trading Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p6ttw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

