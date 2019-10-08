Strasbourg & Alsace Bring Genuine French Christmas Magic to New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorkers and visitors alike love Christmastime in New York City. The lights, decorations and holiday music accompany a collective feeling of goodwill to all. In that same spirit, the Marché de Noël de Strasbourg-Alsace is bringing its magic to Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan from Dec. 6 to 22. Founded in 1570, it is fitting that Strasbourg's Christkindelsmärik, the oldest Christmas market in France, will celebrate 449 consecutive years of merriment in New York City's oldest public park.

Christmas Market in New York Marché de Noël d'Alsace

A tree lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The majestic 22-foot tree will be decorated with traditional handcrafted ornaments from the city of Mulhouse. The Strasbourg-Alsace Christmas Market will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Strasbourg's internationally recognized design team will create an enchanted atmosphere with traditional decorations and dazzling light displays imported from Europe for the occasion. As evening falls on the Christmas village, the magic begins. Colorful ornaments and shimmering lights deck the 30 authentic wooden chalets fashioned by master artisans and shipped directly from Alsace. Genuine artisanal crafts such as pottery from Soufflenheim and Betschdorf, hand-painted ornaments from Strasbourg, and fine table linens from Colmar make for original gifts. Gastronomic specialties include handmade candies, jams, foie gras pâté, bredele Christmas cookies, and fragrant gingerbread.

In between holiday gift shopping, freshly made Alsatian specialties are available including tarte flambée and steaming plates of choucroute piled high with hearty sausages and potatoes. Daily performances of French Christmas carols enhance the cheerful atmosphere à la française, and children will delight in creative interactive workshops and a visit with old Saint Nick.

With over 2 million visitors each year, the Marché de Noël de Strasbourg-Alsace is Europe's oldest and most beautiful Christmas market with more than 300 chalets throughout the city. Its charm is internationally renowned, with a nod from CNN in 2018 naming it the "World's Best Christmas Market." In the spirit of openness, sharing, and cultural exchange, the cities of Strasbourg, Colmar and Mulhouse and the Alsace region of France are excited to bring their rich traditions and a genuine Christmas Market from Strasbourg, the Christmas Capital.

How to get to Bowling Green Park:

Subway: Bowling Green 4,5

Whitehall Street/South Ferry R,W

South Ferry 1

Broad Street J,Z

Wall Street 2,3

Bus: M55,M20,M15

More information:

Severine Picquet sp@mpbagency.com 347-614-1751

Jana Kravitz jana@mpbagency.com +33(0)6-72-98-91-54

Social Media:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Strasbourgxmasmarketnyc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Strasbourgxmasmarketnyc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xmasnyc

