Strata Alliance Expands Services, Announces Launch of the Strata Foundation

Long Island's leading family office celebrates at client, partner, and donor dinner

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Alliance today announced an expansion of services and a launch of the Strata Foundation, a charitable foundation formed to give back to the neediest families on Long Island. The leading multi-family office on Long Island, Strata Alliance initially launched in 2022 with a mission to provide exclusive opportunities where business owners and high-net-worth individuals could strengthen leverage to expand their legacies. The Strata platform replaces disconnected advisors with one aligned team to handle capital, legal, tax, M&A, insurance and beyond, thus supporting families by protecting, managing, and growing their greatest assets.

"I founded Strata because I was tired of watching Long Island's highest performers continuously look outside of Long Island for advice and opportunities. At Strata, we don't chase opportunity; we create it. We help families build their legacies by offering all the necessary resources under one roof—no fluff, no bottlenecks, just results."

— Joe Campolo, Founder and CEO of Strata Alliance

Since its initial launch, Strata Alliance has provided clients with unique opportunities to partner with the top innovative businesses and real estate development projects on Long Island. With these expanded service lines, Strata is now assisting clients gain increased market values for their businesses, access unique alternative partnership opportunities, enhance their legacy creation through proactive tax and estate planning, obtain cost-effective and comprehensive insurance strategies, and the chance to donate to a philanthropic foundation that has a direct impact on families throughout Long Island.

To further unify the wide-ranging works of the organization, the launch of the Strata Foundation now creates a philanthropic and integrated identity that reflects who they are today and where they are headed. The foundation's mission is to provide service to long Island's neediest families, and is strengthened through partnerships with local nonprofits, community allies, and business leaders to maximize resources and drive lasting impact for families on Long Island.

The brand refresh and unveiling of the Strata Foundation was announced at a gala on October 30, 2025, at St. George's Golf and Country Club, where Mr. Campolo hosted current partners, clients, and donors for an evening of world-class food and wine pairings.

ABOUT STRATA ALLIANCE:

Strata Alliance is a platform, built on the foundation of its family office, that manages an elite team of advisors to create unique, holistic, and cost-effective strategies that help protect, manage, and grow our clients' assets and drive their most significant projects to completion. We are committed to supporting Long Island's most innovative businesses and are invested in the continued growth and development of Long Island's communities. All multi-family office services coordinated by Strata Alliance are exclusively managed by third-party professionals within their respective fields. These professionals possess the necessary qualifications and certifications required to offer their respective advisory services.

SOURCE Strata Alliance