Strata Integration with ProVantageX Brings Additional Automation to Strata Platform for Local TV Advertisers

"Today, TV buyers are looking to streamline and simplify their processes wherever they can," said Jamie Donnenfeld, Vice President of Partnership Solutions, FreeWheel. "Interoperability is a must in 2021, and our newest integration with ProVantageX demonstrates yet another way that Strata's open architecture continues to benefit our clients, providing more connections to more solutions."

Through this partnership, PVX will be able to send optimized schedules directly into the Strata platform for current PVX users. Subsequent changes and make-goods will also flow through PVX to Strata, allowing users to experience a full, end-to-end workflow, from planning to billing.

"This integration makes a buyer's job easier," said Ted Kramer, EVP of Sales for PVX. "PVX's technology has always added incremental value to local TV buyers and sellers, but this integration takes it to the next level. Now, FreeWheel's agencies can have access to an uninterrupted flow of data from initial inventory schedules to final billing and posting."

By seamlessly integrating PVX into its Strata platform, FreeWheel is offering mutual clients a more open, flexible and efficient buying solution for local TV advertising. "Our mantra has always been that the right solution for the industry needs to provide both media value and efficiency. We are excited to partner with FreeWheel, a leader in the space, to make buying more efficient and our software more accessible for their strong network of users," added Kramer.

"At FreeWheel, we're all about connecting the ecosystem. Our partnership with PVX demonstrates our commitment to connecting our customers with the solutions that they want to use, in the way they want to use them," said Donnenfeld.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ProVantageX

ProVantageX (PVX) is the most complete, two-way connected platform for the buying and selling of local television media in the US. PVX combines the power of automation and data to bring value and operational efficiency to advertisers. Its ground-breaking technology allows media professionals to focus more time on strategic creativity, while helping them improve value by seamlessly blending and optimizing qualitative and quantitative data to precise campaign designs.

PVX is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at ProVantageX.com or visit our LinkedIn or Facebook page.

