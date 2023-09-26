Strata Oncology Announces Appointment of Goz Alhir as Senior Vice President of Commercialization

The new appointment highlights the company's focus on driving market strategy and growth in precision oncology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc. ("Strata"), a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter cancer treatment, today announced the appointment of Goz Alhir as Senior Vice President, Commercialization. With more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, Alhir brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and is eager to join the company in bringing its transformative treatment selection testing to the market.

"It is an honor to join Strata Oncology at such an important time in the company's growth," said Goz Alhir, Senior Vice President, Commercialization, at Strata Oncology. "I am committed to leveraging my knowledge and expertise to help bring Strata's testing to the market, so we continue to advance precision oncology care and improve the lives and outcomes of patients with cancer."

Alhir is a top-performing executive with extensive experience across the oncology healthcare ecosystem, from oncology diagnostics and therapeutics to precision medicine and biopharma. He has served in various leadership roles at Lilly, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, NanoString Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, and most recently, Caris Life Sciences. In his most recent roles at Caris Life Sciences and Adaptive Biotechnologies, he led all aspects of sales through multiple market segments. In addition, Alhir drove a transformational approach for the field team to focus on clear short- and long-term business growth by building a high-performing culture of focused planning while positioning the Company as a critical strategic partner. 

"Strata Oncology is thrilled to welcome Goz to our executive leadership team," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Strata Oncology. "We believe his background and expertise in commercialization and growth strategy will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a company and expand patient access to Strata Select."

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, treatment response prediction, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

Media Inquiries
Rachel Ford Hutman
[email protected]
301.801.5540

