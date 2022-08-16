Strata Oncology Expands Strata PATH Trial to Eight Sarah Cannon Research Institute Sites

Trial will evaluate FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced that Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) has joined the Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH™) trial. Researchers will enroll patients at eight SCRI-affiliated sites including:

Florida Cancer Specialists (4 sites)

Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, Hot Springs, AR

and Blood Institute, Hematology Oncology Clinic, Baton Rouge, LA

Tennessee Oncology, Chattanooga, TN

Zangmeister Cancer Center, Columbus, OH

Strata PATH is a prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. A range of therapeutic classes will be evaluated across tumor types, including targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

"Strata is thrilled to partner with SCRI to bring new advances and increased options to patients with both late-stage and early-stage cancer," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "In the Strata PATH trial, we are investigating how our innovative molecular profiling platform and our novel quantitative RNA algorithms can be used to optimize and expand the use of cancer treatments across therapeutic classes. Partnering with leading organizations like SCRI is integral to expanding the reach of this transformative clinical trial."

"The Strata PATH study aligns with our mission to advance cancer therapies and offer personalized cancer care close to home," said Andrew McKenzie, Vice President, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon Research Institute. "We look forward to leveraging our cutting-edge patient identification strategies to expand access to the latest therapies through the Strata PATH clinical trial."

Patients interested in learning more about the Strata PATH trial can visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search for the Strata PATH Trial identifier: NCT05097599.

About Strata PATH

The Strata Precision Indications for Approved THerapies (Strata PATH) trial, is a 700-patient prospective pan-tumor therapeutic trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations. Strata PATH will enroll patients with advanced cancer, as well as patients with early-stage cancer who have evidence of micrometastatic disease after initial treatment. All therapies being evaluated in Strata PATH are FDA-approved in oncology with demonstrated safety profiles in the advanced setting. Enrollment for multiple arms in Stata PATH is based on novel algorithms Strata Oncology developed using its clinical molecular database comprising DNA mutation profiles and quantitative RNA expression data, as well as detailed treatment history and outcome data, from tens of thousands of patients. A range of therapeutic classes will be evaluated in Strata PATH including targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, immunotherapies, and angiogenesis inhibitors.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is the research arm of HCA Healthcare's Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world's leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, SCRI has led more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies for more than a decade. Additionally, SCRI offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations.

