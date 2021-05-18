Strata Oncology Launches Strata Assistant Epic app to Integrate Precision Oncology into Clinical Practice

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced the launch of the Strata AssistantTM app for Epic with Kettering Health Network as its first fully integrated user. Available now in the Epic App Orchard, Strata Assistant is integrated within the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) management system to streamline StrataNGS test submission by pre-populating the test requisition form with existing data from EMR management systems, ensuring data accuracy while reducing data entry burden on care teams.

"Kettering Health Network strives every day to provide patients with comprehensive, dedicated cancer care, and collaboration is key to that effort," said Kenneth Chaij, Executive Director of Kettering Health Network Oncology. "Strata Assistant will enhance our ability to connect patients with the best possible treatment by allowing us to order tests even more quickly and accurately, while providing our oncologists with more information to provide patients with further-personalized care."

StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling test optimized for small tumor tissue samples to provide more patients with cancer the opportunity to benefit from precision medicine. Providers can now order StrataNGS through the Strata Assistant app, expanding access tumor profiling within their existing EMR workflow.

"The launch of Strata Assistant is a major milestone in our efforts to give health systems the tools they need to provide widespread and routine access to tumor profiling for all patients with cancer. The app allows providers to seamlessly order StrataNGS for their patients, reducing entry errors and order delays," said Dan Rhodes, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "Even as we roll out the app in this initial phase, we have planned future enhancements to further improve workflow integration by connecting oncologists more directly with information specific to their individual patients to assist them in providing the best, most informed, personalized oncology care possible."

Planned enhancements include additional workflow and data integrations, including automated results retrieval and a dynamic view of a patient's prioritized treatment options considering treatment history and the latest precision therapy and clinical trial associations.

About StrataNGS

StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test that features the lowest tumor tissue requirements in the industry ( > 2mm2 surface area). The 429-gene assay is performed on co-isolated RNA and DNA. Single-/multi-nucleotide variants (SNVs), short insertions and deletions (indels), copy number alterations (CNAs; amplifications and deep deletions), microsatellite instability (MSI) status, gene fusions, and tumor mutation burden (TMB) are assessed simultaneously.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. StrataNGS is a comprehensive genomic profiling test that features the lowest tumor tissue requirements in the industry so that more patients can get the results and treatments they need. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.

