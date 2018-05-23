Strata Oncology Secures $26 Million in Series B Funding, Led by Pfizer and Merck

Expand the Strata Precision Oncology Network, a group of leading health systems adopting Strata's platform to systematize tumor molecular profiling and precision therapy trials.

Further develop the company's clinical-genomic data and software solutions to streamline health system precision oncology workflows and catalyze new clinical research opportunities.

Submit the company's tumor molecular profiling assay, StrataNGS, for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. StrataNGS includes actionable DNA and RNA biomarkers and will be expanded to include tumor mutational load.

Launch the Pan-cancer molecular Analysis for cancer THerapy (PATH) study, a Strata-sponsored master therapeutic protocol, to support rapid and cost-effective indication expansion studies for on-market pharma drugs.

"We are grateful to our early partners who have helped us demonstrate a new way forward in precision oncology," said Dan Rhodes, PhD, CEO of Strata Oncology. "And now with this funding, we're eager to take our offerings to the next level so that we can further enable our health system partners and deliver a truly differentiated solution for pharma drug development."

"We believe that data is the future currency of healthcare," added Prem Tumkosit, Investment Principal at Merck Global Health Innovation Fund. "Strata's platform will generate and leverage clinical-genomic data to drive precision trial enrollment and advance cancer care."

"We've been very impressed with Strata Oncology's effort in building a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of both health systems and biopharma research," said Bill

Burkoth, Executive Director at Pfizer Ventures. "We look forward to working with the company to achieve its goal of transforming precision oncology."

Strata Oncology is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming cancer care by systematizing precision oncology across a network of health systems and pharma companies. We empower health systems to deliver a cost-effective, system-wide precision oncology program, one that integrates cutting-edge molecular profiling and precision therapy trials with routine care, so that all advanced cancer patients have the opportunity to benefit. This large network of trial-ready health systems provides a mechanism to rapidly and predictably enroll precision therapy trials. For more information visit www.strataoncology.com.

