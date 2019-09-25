STRATA Trust Company Reaches $2 Billion AUC Milestone

"We've reached an exciting milestone in our company's history and we're excited about our mark in the self-directed retirement industry," said Kelli Click, STRATA Trust Company's President. "In keeping with our core beliefs, we are dedicated to going above and beyond to deliver stellar service, insightful knowledge and dedicated support to investors and their intermediaries as it relates to the custody of alternative assets in tax-advantaged retirement accounts."

"As we look to the future, our goal is to earn the trust and business of investors and institutional clients nationwide by focusing on an exceptional client journey, efficient technology, and customized solutions," shared Jeff Thompson, STRATA Trust Company's Chief Operating Officer. The company's rapid growth has been guided with a client centric focus on providing tools and value to its customers.

With a dedicated team of 50 employees that have over 350 years of combined experience in the self-directed retirement plan space, STRATA has helped more than 35,000 investors diversify their retirement portfolio in over 8,000 alternative assets. STRATA's growth and success lies in our ability to scale to the needs of investors and their intermediaries across asset classes and investments sizes. This, together with our seamless technology solutions and delivery of exceptional service, are the reasons why STRATA is the preferred custodian for some of the fastest-growing private and alternative investments in the financial marketplace.

To learn more about STRATA Trust Company and the firm's work in self-directed IRAs, visit www.stratatrust.com

ABOUT STRATA TRUST COMPANY

Founded in 2008, the STRATA Trust Company has built a reputation delivering streamlined and straightforward custody. The company's service-driven team has helped thousands of investors and investment professionals unlock opportunities in self-directed retirement accounts across a wide range of alternative investments. With offices in Austin and Waco, Texas, STRATA operates as a Texas-chartered trust company with direct oversight by the Texas Department of Banking. Led by a talented team with over 350 years of collective experience in the self-directed retirement space, STRATA stands out by delivering hassle-free asset custody and IRA services. STRATA's reputation is staked on each of the 35,000+ investors and 10,000+ advisors and institutional clients served nationwide.

For media inquiries:

Melissa Briske

Marketing Director

Melissa.Briske@StrataTrust.com

254-750-1063

SOURCE STRATA Trust Company

Related Links

http://www.stratatrust.com

