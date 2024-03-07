STRATA9 Announces John Barnshaw as its Managing Director

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATA9, a leading social impact management consulting firm, proudly announces the appointment of John Barnshaw as its new Managing Director. With an extensive career in leadership and a passion for learner success, Dr. Barnshaw excels in crafting strategic initiatives that drive engagement and retention while leveraging data analytics to inform strategic planning and product management.

John Barnshaw

Over the past 15 years, Dr. Barnshaw has cultivated extensive knowledge in higher education, ed-tech, workforce development, and management consulting. He has fostered partnerships with over 1,000 colleges and universities and more than 200 corporate and organizational entities. Dr. Barnshaw's insights have garnered widespread recognition, with features in prestigious publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Chronicle of Higher Education. Major media outlets such as NPR, Bloomberg News, and Sports Illustrated have also sought his expertise.

Rosye Blancas Cloud, President and CEO of STRATA9, expressed her confidence in Dr. Barnshaw's ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth:

"John shares our values and commitment to delivering exemplary results. He understands how to create value and will work tirelessly to advance the mission and success of our partners."

Prior to joining STRATA9, John Barnshaw served as Vice President at Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics. His career also includes significant positions such as Vice President at Ad Astra, Director of Research and Public Policy at the American Association of University Professors, and Director at the University of Delaware.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, John Barnshaw serves as a Research Affiliate for Innovation at Davidson College (NC). He holds degrees from the University of Delaware (Ph.D.) and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (MA, BA).

STRATA9 is a Minority, Woman-owned, Small Business Administration (SBA) certified HUBZone, providing full-service social impact consulting and technology solutions to mission-driven organizations committed to advancing transformative policies and programs that shape our nation. https://www.strata9.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Caroline Barnhill, [email protected], 919-244-1130

