STRATACACHE Announces Acquisition of New Network Operations and Hosting Center Campus in Iowa

The Waterloo facility is 162,000 square feet with an extensive raised floor data center and operations areas on 17 acres, which will allow STRATACACHE to more than double current network support operations capacity from 700 to more than 1700 seats in North America. The facility was formerly occupied by a large commercial lending company and served as a call and hosting center.

STRATACACHE currently has network operations facilities in Dayton, Ohio, and Eugene, Oregon. All three centers, including Waterloo, will serve as hosting and support centers for N+2 redundancy, ensuring STRATACACHE's customers have continuous system uptime and availability for their business-critical STRATACACHE applications.

"Despite a challenging economic environment, we're proud to be expanding our business and investing in resources to support our customers, while creating new technology focused jobs in the middle of the country. As the need for leading marketing technology solutions expands globally, we will continue to grow our team to support the mission," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "There has been a steady outmigration of operational support jobs and call centers to India and Asia. The reactivation of this facility aligns with advancement in the Waterloo area, and reinforces STRATACACHE's commitment to growing cutting edge, well-paid technology jobs in the U.S. heartland."

STRATACACHE concluded the purchase of the property on November 9 and anticipates new hiring to start in January 2021.

"I am very excited to welcome STRATACACHE to Waterloo's growing list of tech companies," says Quentin Hart, Waterloo Mayor. "This announcement represents attractive careers for our residents and talented college grads from across the country looking to make Waterloo their home."

