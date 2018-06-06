STRATACACHE Announces Optika Display Captivate Series to Debut at InfoComm 2018

Optika solutions will be featured alongside their partners' most innovative products in the following booths:

Baanto International (Booth N2222) - Optika, for the first time, will be showcasing a 153" touch video wall as part of the Captivate Series. Through the collaboration with Baanto International and their ShadowSense™ touch technology, the Captivate Series high performance touch video wall promotes simple and slim integration with a completely flush, optically clear surface enabling true edge-to-edge interaction, complete with a narrow bezel allowing it to fit into any environment.

FlatFrog (Booth N2614) - Optika's 65" optically bonded display works seamlessly with FlatFrog's state-of-the-art InGlass™ technology. The InGlass technology offers a unique combination of multi-touch-pen and glove and over 1000 pressure levels on an ultra-thin edge-to-edge design, making it the perfect solution for team collaborating in every setting.

Salamander Designs (Booth N1516) - Optika Collaborate Series 55" and 85" displays will be showcased using Salamander Designs premium on-wall mounting solutions. Optika partnered with Salamander Designs to ensure that even the largest touch screen displays stay securely in place.

Learn more about Optika's new Captivate Series at www.optikadisplay.com/captivate.

Optika Display, a part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, is an industry leader for corporate communications and higher education in the LCD enhancement market. Experts in optical bonding, Optika Display's foundation is built on high performance and innovative flush edge-to-edge designs for a selection of true multi-touch solutions available in a variety of configurations. Optika Display's technology is engineered, designed and built Dayton Ohio. Visit www.optikadisplay.com to learn more.

Baanto International Ltd is a leading provider of performance driven interactive touch screen solutions. The highly innovative Baanto products continue to raise the bar for large display solutions by increasing customer interaction and engagement. Experts in multi-touch technology, Baanto's ShadowSense optical position sensing technology is perfect for any group collaboration setting. Baanto International has both direct and partner presence in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, enabling it to provide customers with unrivaled technical and sales support worldwide. Visit www.baanto.com to learn more.

