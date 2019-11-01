STRATACACHE Announces SuperLumin Will Demonstrate Content Acceleration Technology at Microsoft Ignite 2019

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperLumin will demonstrate enterprise content acceleration and caching solutions at Microsoft Ignite, "Microsoft's annual gathering of technology leaders and practitioners." From boosting internet performance to optimizing bandwidth and network security, SuperLumin provides a faster, richer quality experience for online and offline visitors. SuperLumin, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, leverages the most advanced technology available to minimize bandwidth consumption, eliminate unnecessary network infrastructure and relieve network congestion. SuperLumin can be found in booth #1803 at the event, being held November 4-8 in Orlando, Fla.

Booth highlights include solutions to:

Alleviate Network Congestion

Significantly reduce network performance challenges by decreasing the overall volume of content moving over the provider network. Our caching technology identifies frequently requested data and stores it on a local device, eliminating the need to repetitively transmit the same content, severely slowing down your network.

Streamline Microsoft Office 365 Content Delivery

Application speed and load times matter when it comes to engagement — content with longer load time has higher bounce rates and leads to user dissatisfaction. Our technology handles large static or dynamic rich media files, making it the ideal solution to accelerate the performance of all Office 365 hosts and domains.

Boost Employee Engagement

Significantly improve performance by decreasing the overall volume of content moving over your network, resulting in the reduction of frustrating waiting times. SuperLumin's caching solution provides a faster quality experience for both online and offline visitors while improving the acceleration of Office 365.

Visit https://superlumin.com/microsoft-ignite-2019.html to learn more about SuperLumin and the content acceleration solutions being shown at the show.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

