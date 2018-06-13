STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel Attending Retail Asia Expo 2018

Who:

Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies

Mr. Riegel is an expert in emerging technologies with more than 20 years in systems and networking technology ventures on a global scale. In total there are nine companies in the STRATACACHE family, each adding multiple complementary solutions to the full suite of STRATACACHE's digital signage offering — enVu (interactive experiences for entertainment/hospitality); Carmanah Signs (lotto/gaming digital signage); SuperLumin (multimedia caching solutions); PRN (ad network monetization and POS retail solutions); Optika (highly advanced touchscreen displays) as well as platform providers Scala, X2O Media and Real Digital Media.

Manish Kumar, Sr. VP and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific Operations, STRATACACHE

Mr. Kumar directly oversees sales, services and support activities across the STRATACACHE brands, aligning operations with specific needs to the Asia-Pacific region.

What:

Booth tours, discussions and interviews with Mr. Riegel and Mr. Kumar at Retail Asia Expo 2018

Where:

Retail Asia Expo 2018, Hall 3F&G, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Booth B01

When:

14 June 2018

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

