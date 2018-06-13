STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel Attending Retail Asia Expo 2018

DAYTON, Ohio, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies is featuring their next generation store environment booth at the Retail Asia Expo. STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel will be on hand for discussions about the intersection of intelligent visual display, consumer analytics and actionable shopper data. STRATACACHE has announced a renewed focus on and restructuring in the Asia-Pacific region, with Mr. Riegel strategically aligning STRATACACHE's intelligent visual and consumer engagement solutions with the region's market. Media is invited to booth B01 at the event on 14 June in Hong Kong.
Who:
Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies
Mr. Riegel is an expert in emerging technologies with more than 20 years in systems and networking technology ventures on a global scale. In total there are nine companies in the STRATACACHE family, each adding multiple complementary solutions to the full suite of STRATACACHE's digital signage offering — enVu (interactive experiences for entertainment/hospitality); Carmanah Signs (lotto/gaming digital signage); SuperLumin (multimedia caching solutions); PRN (ad network monetization and POS retail solutions); Optika (highly advanced touchscreen displays) as well as platform providers Scala, X2O Media and Real Digital Media.
Manish Kumar, Sr. VP and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific Operations, STRATACACHE
Mr. Kumar directly oversees sales, services and support activities across the STRATACACHE brands, aligning operations with specific needs to the Asia-Pacific region.
What:
Booth tours, discussions and interviews with Mr. Riegel and Mr. Kumar at Retail Asia Expo 2018
Where:
Retail Asia Expo 2018, Hall 3F&G, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Booth B01
When:
14 June 2018
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
