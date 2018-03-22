STRATACACHE Demonstrating Marketing Technology That Transforms Visual Merchandising at GlobalShop 2018

STRATACACHE's in-store retail analytics platform will also be used in the booth, displaying data gathered from interactions with the solutions on display. The real-time software stack enables shopping experience personalization through highly advanced mobile tracking, mobile messaging and artificial intelligence-based mobile ad targeting systems, allowing retailers to build a 360 degree view of shoppers, linking online interests to in-store behavior.

Highlighted solutions in booth 2444 include:

Outdoor Digital Displays: High quality and manufactured in the USA, our outdoor digital displays have a life expectancy of 10 years and feature a modular design, allowing all components to be field serviceable in 15 minutes or less. Durable and rugged, the fixtures operate 24/7 in any environment and weather condition. The sensor-rich design gives deeper understanding of customer behavior and even predicts when something might go wrong.

Cafe: Ordering – and waiting for! – coffee is as entertaining as it is efficient with our cafe experience. Shoppers use a tablet to send baristas their gourmet coffee order and take a selfie, which pops up on displays when their order is ready for pick up. Guests are entertained while waiting by using tablets to play a quick, fun game on large format screens behind the counter.

Fashion: As brand value and sense of community become increasingly relevant and important to shoppers, digital can play a pivotal role in conveying the message. This solution invites shoppers to learn more about the quality and story by interacting with the apparel, triggering sensors embedded in the clothing.

Wellness: Our in-aisle wellness kiosk provides shoppers with a simple, convenient way to navigate the cough, cold & flu aisle – and quickly identify the most appropriate OTC medications for their needs. Using an intuitive touchscreen interface, shoppers select their symptoms and medication preferences, and are presented with a list of relevant OTC results. Individual product pages display detailed medication information and give shoppers the option to receive a product photo and savings offer via text message.

Automotive: Finding the correct accessory, part or attachment for a product in an aisle full of choices can be a challenge for shoppers, especially those who aren't equipped with the knowledge to assist themselves. This solution makes it easy to identify and locate the correct automotive part to fit the needs of the shopper's specific vehicle by combining audience intelligence with guided selling.

Customer Insights: Enhance and personalize the customer experience by learning more about your shoppers' preferences and behaviors. Analytics dashboards of the solutions running on the show floor are displayed and updated in real time. Information such as session time, most popular product and upsell conversions give valuable insight into the success of your store's operations, marketing and customer experience.

For more information visit www.stratacache.com/global-shop-2018/.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE, Inc. is the leading provider of intelligent digital signage, digital merchandising, mobile enablement, and rich media customer engagement at retail. These solutions help influence customers at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With over 2 million software activations globally across multiple platforms, we have the deepest footprint in the market and consistently enhance our offerings to better serve our customers. STRATACACHE is based in Dayton, Ohio, and serves 28 countries with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Bentonville, Dallas, San Jose, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Oslo, Sittard, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Adelaide, Luxembourg and Bangalore. Learn more about STRATACACHE and its family of companies – Scala, PRN, Carmanah Signs, Optika, SuperLumin, enVu, RDM – by visiting us at www.stratacache.com, following us on Twitter @STRATACACHE or Liking us on Facebook.

