STRATACACHE Displaying Powerful Passenger Experiences at ACI-NA Airport Show

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE will demonstrate intelligent visual and passenger engagement solutions at the Airports Council International – North America Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACI-NA) next week. STRATACACHE's marketing technology and digital solutions on display focus on convenience and automation, delivering a memorable, personalized experience while gaining actionable insights on passenger behaviors and patterns. STRATACACHE can be found in booth #1515 at the event, being held September 15-17 in Tampa, Fl.

Seeing the significant trend toward advanced marketing technologies in the sector, STRATACACHE announced the creation of a Transportation Division in June 2018, led by industry veteran Mark Mayfield. STRATACACHE has seen immediate growth within the first year of the division's creation with projects completed or nearing completion for T.F. Green Airport in Providence, R.I., Spokane International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers, Fla.

"As airports continue to trend toward the use of digital signage content management systems for their many advantages, STRATACACHE continues to create new services and invest in its complementary marketing technologies, including location-based sensor tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning to capture valuable insights into passengers' behaviors and preferences, which makes our digital signage smarter and more engaging," said Mark Mayfield.

Our in-booth solutions highlight optimization of airport operations, enhancement of passenger journey engagement and an integration of the overall passenger experience.

Real-Time Traffic and Rideshare Displays - Help passengers find their way to their local destination by displaying real-time information on traffic and rideshare availability. Digital displays are dynamically updated by integrating major traffic data and rideshare service APIs.

Walkbase Asset - This solution delivers real-time tracking of vital airport operations equipment and personnel locations, both inside and outside of the airport, using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi location technologies. Combining STRATACACHE's patented algorithms and sensor hardware, we provide a 360-degree view of the facility with cost effective, high-precision and scalable location monitoring services.

Arrival and Departures Displays - Quickly inform travelers with important flight information including destination, airline, flight number, gate, departure time and status. The digital display can be customized to include venue specific branding, local weather conditions and can display important safety information.

Shuttle Location Outdoor Digital Display- Guide passengers leaving baggage claim to their proper shuttle zones using our outdoor digital display. Location-based technology informs passengers of each shuttle location and estimated arrival time for each pick-up zone, taking the guesswork out of the final connection point in the facility.

Smart Ads - With new personas continually moving throughout airports every day, it is important that advertising is smarter — relevant and timely to the current audience. Digital brings the opportunity for more creative dynamic and interactive advertising. Persona-based digital ads based on insights gathered from sensor technology allow airports to deliver targeted ads to ever-changing audiences.

Interactive City Information Board - Inform passengers at baggage claim of local events, tourist spots, and restaurants in the local area. Passengers can interact with our 55-inch touchscreen to discover events and places to visit in the city. QR codes can be scanned to learn more about and save events passengers are interested in attending.

Airport Facility Analytics - Leverage the power of real-time analytics, mobile sensors and artificial intelligence, using STRATACACHE's in-house analytics platform Walkbase, to optimize the passenger journey within your airport.

Security Satisfaction Survey- Deploy interactive satisfaction surveys after passengers complete their journey through security. Users give feedback about their experience going through security and agents monitor the results in real-time to create actionable insights to improve airport services.

Dynamic Wayfinding - Help passengers navigate the airport by directing them to airport amenities such as ticketing and check in, gate-to-gate directions, dining, shopping and restrooms. The vibrant screen can also display weather, messages and supports full screen video takeovers creating a more dynamic wayfinding solution.

Learn more at https://www.stratacache.com/acina-2019/.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.1 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

SOURCE STRATACACHE

Related Links

http://www.stratacache.com

