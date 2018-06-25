STRATACACHE Expands India and Asia-Pacific Operations

In support of the regional growth, STRATACACHE is adding 3,000 square feet of office space to its Bangalore-­based Indian headquarters, doubling the current footprint, which hosts client and prospect meetings. Staff across departments will also double in the next 12 months, reaching 50 people in sales, services and development who are based in India.

"STRATACACHE's strategic shift away from product selling to solution selling has proven to be one of the largest contributing factors to growth," said Manish Kumar, STRATACACHE Managing Director and SVP of Asia­Pacific Operations. "This new approach has been well received in the Indian market and we are seeing similar growth patterns throughout the expanded Asia­-Pacific market."

Kumar directly oversees sales, services and support activities across the STRATACACHE brands in Asia Pacific, aligning operations with region-specific needs in the digital media/marketing technology market, as well as driving the success and adoption of STRATACACHE's audience and consumer engagement solutions. The sales growth announcement follows news of STRATACACHE's completion of the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Scala — the digital signage company which STRATACACHE acquired in August 2016 — and all Scala divisions around the globe, including operations throughout India and Asia Pacific.

"The STRATACACHE family globally had a very profitable 2017 and Manish and team have orchestrated a tremendous turnaround," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "Being able to leverage technology and expertise found in our company will further drive growth of the brand and the region's digital innovation adoption."

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

