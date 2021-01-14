STRATACACHE Hires Technology Sales Expert Scott Oranen to Advance Business Development of STRATACACHE LINQ Tablet Platform

Scott brings 20+ years of experience in delivering optimal hardware solutions to projects for major brands across the Americas, with added expertise in retail, commercial and enterprise solutions. Most recently with ELO Touch Solutions, Scott developed key relationships as well as directly grew the brand and promoted the product line, honing expertise in touchscreen display technology and applications. Prior to ELO Touch Solutions, Scott held national and regional account manager positions at NEC Display Solutions and Apple.

As an initial focus, Scott will spearhead strategic business development opportunities for STRATACACHE's LINQ tablets, launched in October 2020. The all-in-one intelligent tablets were designed and built by STRATACACHE's customer engagement engineers and are integrated across all digital signage, point-of-sale, interactive experience, self-service and mobile commerce/mobile shopping platforms in the STRATACACHE family including Scala, X2O Media and Real Digital Media.

"Scott possesses the deep knowledge and key relationships that position him to help clients through the selection and deployment of the best all-in-one computing devices to fit their unique project," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "With the continuing expansion of STRATACACHE's tablet, assisted selling and mobile point-of-sale device offerings, our clients will greatly benefit from Scott being part of the team."

"STRATACACHE's complete line of high-performance hardware and software provide a big opportunity for retail and innovation teams who are looking for a complete digital signage solution. Our comprehensive solutions address the full scope of any customer experience innovation project — starting with our high-performance hardware and aligning it with our premiere software, services and support," said Oranen.

Learn more about STRATACACHE and LINQ intelligent tablets at www.stratacache.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on LinkedIn.

