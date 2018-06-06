STRATACACHE Marketing Technology on Display at The Retail Asia Expo in Hong Kong

"This year at Retail Asia Expo, we're showcasing the full scope of intelligent visual and consumer engagement solutions found throughout the STRATACACHE family of companies," said Manish Kumar, SVP and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific Operations. "Scala has a long history of success in digital signage networks in this region and now, as part of the STRATACACHE family, retailers will see the next generation of our martech impacting the shopper journey. STRATACACHE's presence at this event kicks off an era of growth and focus in the emerging Asia-Pacific market, with additional strategic developments on the horizon."

Walkbase, STRATACACHE's in-store retail analytics platform, will also be used in the booth to capture and display data gathered from booth visitors' interactions with the solutions on display.

Highlighted solutions in booth B01 include:

Scala-branded hardware solutions – Combining digital signage system knowledge with decades of experience and best practices, Scala media players, featured in the booth, are designed for performance, stability and compatibility while ensuring the reliable, timely delivery of rich media experiences. Additionally, our Scala Content Accelerator multimedia caching devices ensure reliable, timely delivery of rich media experiences in any retail environment.

Digital menu boards and ordering kiosks – Ordering is fun and convenient with our interactive café solution. Customers use touchscreens to order, sending a selfie along with their selections. When their order is ready, the customer's own photo appears on large format digital displays.

LIFT upsell activation platform – LIFT's customer-facing display promotes relevant offers at the point of sale. Personalize the quick-stop shopping experience by utilizing real-time offers based on customer purchase information. LIFT features a streamlined all-in-one form factor, a feature-rich analytics portal and flexible configurations to fit any retail environment.

Shopping mall wayfinder — Showing people how to find their way around a shopping complex is not an easy task. This solution allows guests to use a touchscreen to look up maps and directions leading them to the right places easily and quickly.

Additional STRATACACHE booth experiences include: an interactive fashion solution that invites shoppers to learn more about the brand quality and story by interacting with the apparel, triggering sensors embedded in the clothing; and two interactive electronic solutions that provide shoppers with customized assistance to help navigate the product discovery process.

