STRATACACHE Promotes David Goss to New Role as Special Advisor to the Board of STRATACACHE and Scala

"David has cultivated decades of management experience in high growth tech companies and will play a key role in the continued growth of the region in this new position," said Riegel.

"By contributing great insight and experience into the emerging market space for deal discovery and investment, he's been instrumental in STRATACACHE's success in bridging the gap between the Asia-Pacific region's innovation and western markets," Riegel noted. "In his new role, David will expand that insight into advising leadership on strategic business actions at a global scale."

As board advisor, Goss will have increased influence on the overarching activities of the STRATACACHE and Scala brands, helping the board align them with near- and long-term company objectives. Goss is based out of Adelaide, Australia.

The Board of Directors comprises six members holding leadership roles in the STRATACACHE family of companies: Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE companies; Kevin McGree, CFO of STRATACACHE; Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN; Cameron Waldie, President of Carmanah Signs; and Gerard Bucas, former CEO of Scala and Scala board member since 2001.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE, Inc. is the leading provider of intelligent digital signage, digital merchandising, mobile enablement, and rich media customer engagement at retail. These solutions help influence customers at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With over 2 million software activations globally across multiple platforms, we have the deepest footprint in the market and consistently enhance our offerings to better serve our customers. STRATACACHE is based in Dayton, Ohio, and serves 28 countries with offices in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Bentonville, Dallas Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Oslo, Sittard, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Adelaide, Luxembourg and Bangalore. Learn more about STRATACACHE and its family of companies – Scala, PRN, Carmanah Signs, Optika, SuperLumin, enVu, RDM – by visiting us at www.stratacache.com, following us on Twitter @STRATACACHE or liking us on Facebook.

Media Contact: Andrea Poley, andrea.poley@scala.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratacache-promotes-david-goss-to-new-role-as-special-advisor-to-the-board-of-stratacache-and-scala-300630047.html

SOURCE STRATACACHE

Related Links

http://www.stratacache.com

