STRATACACHE Promotes Manish Kumar to Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific Operations

Earlier this year, Kumar was named Vice President, Investments - ­Asia-Pacific for STRATACACHE Capital, helping lead deal discovery and investment on a global scale. He was a driving force behind the exponential sales growth STRATACACHE and Scala saw throughout the region in the first quarter.

"Manish's vast business experience as well as contributions leading the STRATACACHE Capital team have proven he's focused on growing our brand on a global scale, realigning our offerings throughout Asia-Pacific to focus on continual growth in intelligent visual and consumer engagement solutions," said Chris Riegel, CEO of the STRATACACHE family of companies.

Kumar first joined STRATACACHE in 2013, initiating and overseeing growth in the Indian market while leading sales, development, customer relations and operations in this strategic market. As a result of his work, STRATACACHE's global footprint has expanded to be the industry leader in digital signage throughout India.

Possessing a Masters of Project Management and Masters of Technology Management from the Australian National University, coupled with an MBA in Marketing, Manish has an accomplished career in technology, strategic acquisitions and global business. Prior to joining STRATACACHE, Manish was Vice President at ContentKeeper Technologies, a global leader in innovative, enterprise internet filtering and security solutions. There he was successful in identifying channel and vertical opportunities in each market and increasing market revenue.

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

