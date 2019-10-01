STRATACACHE Solutions at NACS 2019 Driving Convenience Store Retail Transformation

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE will showcase the latest retail marketing technology focused on delivering convenience store transformation — including deep customer analytics and exceptional shopper experiences — at this year's National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show 2019. The STRATACACHE family of companies will have technology and experts on hand to discuss innovative shopper engagement and marketing technology digital solutions in STRATACACHE booth #3540 at the event, being held October 2–4 in Atlanta.

Solutions on display in STRATACACHE booth #3540 include:

Primasee Digital Displays: Our patented Primasee solution for c-stores provides a variety of translucent and opaque LCD digital displays that can be embedded within cold vaults and stand-alone glass door fixtures. This turn-key solution allows retailers and brands to engage with shoppers by attracting attention and inspiring impulse purchases. On display at NACS Show 2019, digital displays feature vibrant videos and animations, LTOs and promotions and relevant product information based off of secure analytics gathered from customer interaction with the solution.

Digital Menu Boards: Generate higher impact and deeper engagement with enticing food imagery and eye-catching video promotions – serving up a rich selection of digital content to influence customers as they make purchase decisions. STRATACACHE's solution also features ordering and queuing options providing a dynamic platform to decrease wait time, cross-sell/up-sell and enhance the overall dining experience.

Walkbase Analytics: Make data-driven decisions and adapt for best in-store sales performance and loyalty. By utilizing precise store-by-store metrics retailers are able to understand patterns and adjust accordingly. Walkbase Analytics aggregates data from Wi-Fi, Bluetooth beacons and other in-store sensor technology into actionable insights.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

