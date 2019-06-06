STRATACACHE to Demonstrate In-store Loss Prevention with Walkbase Analytics Platform at NRF Protect 2019

DAYTON, Ohio, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE will demonstrate in-store loss prevention strategies and store operations optimization solutions at NRF Protect 2019, "retail's loss prevention and cyber risk event." Using Walkbase, STRATCACHE's location-based marketing and analytics platform, retailers can gain a comprehensive understanding of shopper and employee behavior in their physical locations — rich insights gathered from this data can be used for asset management, loss prevention and to improve overall store performance. STRATACACHE can be found in Walkbase booth #1029 at the event, being held June 11-12 in Anaheim, CA.

Booth highlights include:

Loss Prevention

The Walkbase platform uses in-store sensors to understand shopper behavior and identify patterns that can help detect potential shoplifting. By combining Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, vision, point of sale and other store data sources into actionable insights, retailers can better understand how guests are spending time in their store increasing behavioral awareness to prevent future theft.

High-Value Asset Protection

Track the most valuable assets with our cloud-based solution that uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi location technologies combined with patented Walkbase algorithms to deliver cost effective, high-precision and scalable asset location monitoring services. Asset location data can be integrated and combined with other data sources under the Walkbase platform including customer behavior, point of sale, marketing campaigns and weather to create a 360-degree view of what is happening in physical spaces.

Understanding Loss Prevention Patterns with AI and Sensors

Using artificial intelligence tied to point-of-sale and inventory systems along with sensor technology helps retailers get a 360-degree view of loss/risk conditions. While existing point-of-sale data and inventory tracking systems give retailers insight into store activities, combining this information with location-based data from Walkbase quantifies loss and gives a holistic view into timestamping loss events in the store. By comparing quantified inventory data and total sales collected by POS systems with information on who was in the store, and when, Walkbase empowers retailers to home in on identifying shrink in the retail environment.

Employee Management

Store managers can understand how associates are behaving in-store by gathering actionable insights based on their asset tag locations. An online dashboard displays tracking analytics in real-time including a visual map of equipment and personnel locations to understand employee behavior relative to customer behavior by tracking shopper traffic pattern data compared to store zones that are most/least frequented by employees.

Ben Reynolds, VP of Business Development at STRATACACHE, says, "The addition of the loss prevention market is a direct result of growing demand and conversations with our customers. Specifically in retail, there is a business-critical need to understand in-store behavior to reduce theft. Retailers can use our products to optimize store operations as a whole — not just to increase sales by analyzing customer behavior but to also reduce theft with those same analytics."

Walkbase was acquired by STRATACACHE in 2017 and has become part of the full solution offering of all companies in the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies. Since its acquisition, Walkbase has shown opportunity for rapid growth on a global scale, having been featured at events for companies across the STRATACACHE family in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.walkbase.com to learn more.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

SOURCE STRATACACHE

Related Links

http://www.stratacache.com

