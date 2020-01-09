STRATACACHE to Demonstrate Smart Stores to Level the Playing Field with Online Competition at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announced that their booth at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show will focus on creating smart stores, delivering retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys in the store. All solutions on display leverage the hardware, software and retail expertise across the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, and were designed and built by STRATACACHE's services team, focusing on delivering the same convenience and personalization found online in the store. STRATACACHE can be found in booth #4865 at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show, being held January 12-14 at the Javits Center in New York.

STRATACACHE's retail solutions address what brick-and-mortar retailers need to tackle in order to grow their business: operational efficiency, personalization at scale, in-store intelligence and frictionless customer experiences. We're showing how sensor-based insights, from our in-house retail analytics platform, Walkbase, help retailers to learn deeply about their business and enable targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display.

"By analyzing consumer action, a modern retailer can level the playing field with online competition, delivering convenience and targeted personalization. The future of retail must include gathering actionable insights within the four walls of the physical store, such as shopper and employee preferences, patterns and behaviors, just like the data that e-commerce uses to personalize the online experience," said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. "Gathering sensor-based insights and applying targeted messaging on visual displays — based on rule-based decisions from an AI engine — improves not only customer experience but overall operational efficiency for the retailer."

Booth demonstrations and discussions will include:

Delivering an interactive shopping in the store

Personalized end-to-end shopping experiences

Understanding floor operations and customer behavior

Interactive product discovery and ad network monetization solutions

Strategies to increase sales and reduce labor and material waste

Innovative, automated queuing and pick-up

An in-booth theater will feature:

Daily Transformation Talks: 15-minute presentations that highlight insights from retail industry experts both inside and outside the STRATACACHE family. Topics include retail case studies from around the globe, delivering on guests' terms and The Big Martech Quiz Show.

Live Podcast Recordings: Interviews of retail technology experts in the STRATACACHE booth, capturing the discussions for future broadcasts of three different podcasts.

John Batchelor Show, January 13 at 1 p.m.: Veteran WABC Host John Batchelor interview experts on how deep tech is evolving the retail landscape to thrive and overcome e-commerce competition. The recorded conversations will air the week following NRF. Learn more at www.johnbatchelorshow.com and @batchelorshow.

Mo + Jo's Epic Tech Talks, January 13 at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.: In the martech industry, Mo works on the tech side, Jo works on the agency side — together they demystify tech and share an unfiltered POV on what matters ... and what doesn't. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or stitcher.com.

Q's Tech Talks, January 12 at 2:30 p.m. and January 14 at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: Dedicated to the latest trends in cross industry innovation and tech, each week the team from Q Division discusses the latest tech and looks at different industries for inspiration on innovative breakthroughs. Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Get full details on STRATACACHE's NRF booth at www.stratacache.com/NRF-2020.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

