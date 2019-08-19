STRATACACHE To Display Specialized Healthcare Solutions at the NACDS TSE 2019

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on audience engagement at retail pharmacies, STRATACACHE will exhibit three innovative digital in-store solutions at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Total Store Expo 2019 (NACDS TSE). These in-store digital experiences — created by STRATACACHE's healthcare and pharmacy focused division, PRN Health — deliver personalization and convenience, increase patient compliance and improve audience engagement. STRATACACHE healthcare technology can be found in booth #1236 at NACDS TSE, taking place on August 24-26 in Boston, MA.

Healthcare and pharmacies are continually evolving from small counters to full service patient well-being centers, and digital solutions are key to the in-store experience. Specializing in engagement for healthcare and pharmacies, STRATACACHE marketing technology delivers digital patient engagement along the entire omnichannel care-continuum: at home, online, in-clinic, at retail and on the go. PRN Health is part of PRN, a company focusing on health and convenience stores in the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, and was created in 2017 to support PRN's focus on bringing strategies for enhancing the patient journey to the retail environment.

Booth highlights include:

Engage at Pharmacy

Educate and engage shoppers in the pharmacy area, using dynamic display content to promote brands, products and services while shoppers wait for their prescriptions. Engage at Pharmacy customizable messaging platform is scalable for deployment at multiple locations and is flexible enough to adapt to any screen in the store, pharmacy and drive-thru. Drive additional revenue by monetizing the network, promoting third-party on-screen brand advertising.

Fast Find at Pharmacy

Assist shoppers looking for cough, cold and flu relief find the right product on the shelf as quickly as possible with this in-aisle pharmacy solution. This solution provides a simple, convenient way to help shoppers navigate the more than 300 available OTC medication options in the cough, cold and flu aisle, to quickly identify the most appropriate medications for their symptoms. Using an intuitive touchscreen interface, shoppers select their symptoms and medication preferences and are presented with a list of relevant OTC medications. Shoppers can opt to receive a product photo and savings offer via text message. Fast Find at Pharmacy can also be customized to any product finding experience.

Digital Display

Highlight new products and promotions, attract customers and increase product visibility directly at the point of sale with our Digital Display solution. The 10-inch display screen runs content and ads showcasing products from the Digital Display inventory holder. Easily control the screen via STRATACACHE's dedicated and secure web interface, giving retailers the ability to customize content for your display.

Visit stratacache.com/nacds-tse-2019 for full details.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE marketing technology delivers digital patient and customer engagement in pharmacies, clinics and retail. Our healthcare technology division, PRN Health, provides interactive healthcare solutions that are secure, interoperable, and guaranteed to deliver engagement. Across the STRATACACHE family of companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring innovation that delivers results in any physical space. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at STRATACACHE.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

SOURCE STRATACACHE

Related Links

http://www.stratacache.com

