Stratagem Studios Announces Further Expansion of Canadian Footprint in Partnership with Toronto's Kleinburg Studios

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratagem Studios , Toronto's premier studio facility, production and service company, has announced a new joint venture with Canada's first purpose built clear span studio facility, Kleinburg Film Studios , which will bring Stratagem Studios' GTHA footprint to 400,000 sq ft of stage and production support space.

Through the new partnership, Stratagem Studios, home to major productions including Marvel's Hawkeye and Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown, will be handling all sales, marketing and studio operations of Kleinburg Studios. Additionally the partners will rebrand the studio to Stratagem Kleinburg Studios to further allow Kleinburg to become part of the Stratagem ecosystem of production facilities and provide a one-stop turnkey solution for major productions coming to Canada.

"I am truly excited to partner with Riccardo Bozzo and Kleinburg Film Studios given its rich history as a studio that has long been a favorite of Hollywood studio films, television and independent production. This new partnership with Kleinburg is an important strategic move for Stratagem that firmly positions us on the Toronto and Canadian map. Together we can now offer some 400,000 sq ft of stage and support space that can match the offering of any other comparable studio both domestically and globally." Michael Cerenzie, CEO & Founder, Stratagem Studios

Kleinburg opened in 1959 and boasts 20,000 sq ft of clear span stages and 17,500 sq ft of support space. The facility is situated in the North end of Toronto and for many decades was the first choice by Hollywood to shoot in Canada, as it was the only purpose built studio until Pinewood launched in 2008. Unlike any other studio in the city, Kleinburg features horse paddocks and barns, field lots, woodlots, the Humber River Valley and an authentic log cabin all available to the productions filming there. Recent productions include Amazon's The Boyz and Starz' American Gods and in the past A-list actors such as Al Pacino, Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and Michael Douglas have all filmed at the studio.

What makes this site truly unique, is its extensive 6 acre backlot, making it the largest backlot in all of Toronto. The demand for backlot is ever growing as many productions require substantial set building that allows for more filming versatility. This asset will broaden the spectrum of productions that come to Toronto as they can use backlot builds to replicate the likes of London, New York etc. Stratagem is hoping that given they now have the largest backlot in Toronto and have plans for an eventual phase two expansion, they will not only add to the growth of Stratagem Kleinburg Studios, but enhance the local market as a whole by drawing in productions that would not normally film in Toronto as it historically lacked backlot availability.

"In keeping with the rich cinematic history of Kleinburg Studios, we are pleased to partner with Michael Cerenzie, the Stratagem Group and their highly talented executive team to continue supporting local and international film and television productions." - Riccardo Bozzo, Owner of Kleinburg Film Studios

In 2022, Stratagem Studios announced their one-of-a-kind, fully operational 250,000 sq ft Stratagem Studios Eastside complex in Toronto, Canada. The studio boasts over 100,000 sq ft of clear span stages, two of which are 61ft high making them the tallest clear span stages available in the North American market. Stratagem has proven they are prepared to offer the only turnkey studio facility in Canada that meets the growing demand for state-of-the-art production facilities in combination with in-house production services, comparatively to the top US facilities and production service companies.

"Kleinburg has been an important contributor to the Ontario film, television and digital media industry for its entire history. I am happy to be partnering with Kleinburg and Riccardo Bozzo to continue to build on that tradition while responding to a rapidly growing and changing market" - Jonathan Ahee, President & Partner, Stratagem Studios

Stratagem Studios will be unveiling new development sites in Canada, North America and globally throughout 2023, as well as announcing more joint ventures with new creative partners which will both encompass their national plan and global expansion. With the completion of this joint venture, Stratagem's footprint of top tier studio and support space has increased to the point of competing with major production spaces locally and abroad.

Founded in 2015 by 25-year industry veteran Michael Cerenzie, The Stratagem Group (TSG) is a Toronto-based collective of creative companies providing forward-thinking solutions for in studio infrastructure, content development, financing, production service, and workforce development across the $250 billion global media landscape. Stratagem Studios, the new 250,000 sq ft studio and production facility in Toronto that recently announced a $20 million 100,000 sq ft expansion , has already been home to premier productions including Marvel's Hawkeye , Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown , Phillip Noyce's The Desperate Hour , and currently Showtime's new series' Fellow Travelers starring Matt Bomer. TSG's portfolio of companies creates an integrated ecosystem model that drives, curates and supports film, television and digital streaming projects through every phase of the production pipeline. TSG has aligned proprietary assets in physical infrastructure (Stratagem Studios) with innovative logistics supports (Stratagem Rx Production Services, Stratagem Financial) and dedicated labour training (Stratagem Workforce) to offer unmatched full-service solutions for the global screen based marketplace. Stratagem Studios will be unveiling new development sites in Canada, North America and globally throughout 2023, as well as announcing more joint ventures with new creative partners which will both encompass their national plan and global expansion.

