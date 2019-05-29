StrataNet Signs on with Connected2Fiber to Communicate New Asian Footprint to Partners

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces today that StrataNet has signed an agreement to implement The Connected World solution.

StrataNet, a leading provider of high-capacity, submarine cable capacity throughout Asia and across the Pacific, recently rolled out new terrestrial routes throughout South East Asia targeting Carriers and Service Providers. The supplemental terrestrial product set across Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos & Vietnam was developed to assist carrier clients expand their footprint and reach more customers. Connected2Fiber's platform will organize and communicate StrataNet's submarine cable routes and terrestrial connectivity to these customers more efficiently and effectively.

According to Chris de Josselin, CEO of StrataNet, "StrataNet's pan-Asian network is perfect to connect data centers and Enterprise locations throughout Asia. As our footprint continually grows, Connected2Fiber provides an easy way to format and distribute data to all of our Carrier customers seamlessly."

"We welcome StrataNet to our platform and look forward to helping them drive sales in the market" states Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connected2Fiber. "Every time a network such as StrataNet builds a new route or increases infrastructure, they add tremendous value to the ecosystem. Our platform ensures these changes are effectively communicated to all of their carriers and partners."

Connected2Fiber is the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, providing authoritative, location-based insight & applications to network sellers, buyers, and users. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers user to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

About StrataNet

StrataNet owns and operates a pan Asia network spanning over 120,000kms of subsea fiber optic cable that connects more than 50 locations, in 12 countries across Asia, and the USA. With each country having at least two landing points, StrataNet ensures absolute location and cable-system diversity into each country. To the capacity buying market, StrataNet provides access to over 15TBPs of capacity on key cable-systems across Asia under a single sales, service and operations model.

For more information about StrataNet, visit www.stratanetgroup.com or email info@stratanetgroup.com.

