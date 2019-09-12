Stratas Advisors' Enhanced Shale Service Provides 'Timely and Actionable Insight'

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratas Advisors' Enhanced Shale Service delivers timely and actionable research, analysis and outlooks on the upstream oil and gas industry, with a particular focus on North America. The service delivers both recurring and ad hoc products relevant to near- and long-term prospects for industry professionals and followers. Recurring products include annual resource assessments, quarterly forecasts and monthly activity reports. Special reports cover topical subjects of importance to stay abreast of the upstream sector, including emerging plays, technology and global developments that could impact North America oil and gas.

Shale is a focus of the service. As such, all major unconventional resource plays are researched extensively. Stratas Advisors maintains tabs on play and operator activities, notable trends and changes that could impact well performance or play prospects and various financial factors that could impact the industry. Notably, Stratas experts leverage StratasScope and other sources to stay current on key developments affecting both the macro and micro levels.

"Stratas experts leverage StratasScope and other sources to deliver timely and actionable insight through the Enhanced Shale Service. As part of the service, Stratas maintains tabs on play and operator activities, notable trends and changes that could impact well performance or play prospects, and various financial factors that could impact the industry," said Stephen Beck, senior director, upstream, Stratas Advisors.

Stratas Upstream is an integrated team of geologists, engineers, and financial/economic professionals.

"Our team structure encourages holistic solutions that consider market forces, as well as technical and other factors on upstream developments. Hence, our outlooks begin with an understanding of the big picture and conclude with a deep knowledge and respect of the details," Beck added.

Research and data are delivered via a dedicated web portal in multiple formats and include both formal and informal analytical content, podcasts, webcasts and more. Stratas experts are available via calls and email for routine consultation. Our experts are also available for deeper advisory services that can be custom-tailored to meet client needs.

What do subscribers get?

Research and outlooks covering the North America oil and gas industry.

oil and gas industry. Oil and Gas estimates covering five years of history, the current year and a five-year outlook. Estimates are derived from detailed reviews of drilling and completions, well performance and well-level economics.

Outlooks begin with an assessment of the global economy, global oil fundamentals and the call on domestic production.

Production forecasts are based on our proprietary type curves (developed in-house), location inventories, assessment of well additions by quality, drilling and drilling efficiencies, completions and drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells, and play and sub-play economics.

Production estimates for oil, natural gas and NGL potential by month.

Resource estimates for North American oil and natural gas based on geology, prevailing economics, and visible technology.

Access to charts and downloadable data available in both standard and customized datasets that can easily be imported to Excel.

Complimentary access to North American Shale Infrastructure, which provides evaluation of takeaway capacity pertaining to crude oil, natural gas and NGLs with consideration of current logistical and processing capabilities and expected investments.

Who uses the service?

Domestic E&P Used by executives, directors and senior managers for

strategy and planning, operational benchmarking and

competitor analysis. Midstream Used by executives and business development professionals

to evaluate market opportunities and stay abreast of key

developments impacting the industry. Financial Sector Used by asset managers, advisors and analysts to augment

their research needs and capabilities. Service Sector Used by executives and business development professionals

to evaluate market opportunities in specific upstream

sectors. Downstream Companies

(refiners and petrochemical firms) Used by executives and market analysts to evaluate short-

and long-term market supplies. International E&P

Companies Used by executives, directors and analysts to evaluate the

position and direction of North American opportunities. Industry and Government

Agencies Used by regulators and policymakers to obtain outside

perspectives on factors affecting the oil and gas industry.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider to the world's fullstream energy industry across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and key consuming sectors including automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals; and heavy industries. The consulting advisory firm's team of experts provides forecasts and strategic insights to clients seeking to make better business decisions by anticipating key drivers shaping development. Via consulting engagements and subscription services, the firm's clientele rapidly assess opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is based in Houston and has offices in Brussels and Singapore.

