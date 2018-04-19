Stratas Advisors, Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry Present "Changing Oil & Gas Landscape"

Introduction and Big Themes

Hydrocarbon Supply

Primary Price Outlook

Gas Market Dynamics

Refining & Product Implications

Automotive Outlook

Fuel specifications

"Stratas Advisors closely follows multiple factors affecting today's Indian oil and gas market," said John Paisie, Executive Vice President of Stratas Advisors. "We look forward to this inaugural event and opportunity to partner with an organization that serves as a strong voice to the Indian oil and gas industry."

The Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry hosts industry events – upstream, midstream and downstream – that help educate and connect Indian oil and gas businesses. FIPI is an apex society of entities in the hydrocarbon sector and acts as an industry interface with government and regulatory authorities. Members of FIPI represent the industry on government bodies, committees and task forces and submit recommendations to the government on behalf of the industry on various issues.

For more information about the "Changing Oil & Gas Landscape" Workshop or to register for the event, click here or go to StratasAdvisors.com.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, such as automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals and heavy industries. Stratas Advisors' team of experts provides data and strategic insights to companies seeking to understand key drivers shaping development. Stratas Advisors' consultants and analysts offer forward-looking perspectives to help energy decision makers leverage opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is headquartered in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore. To learn more about their offerings, visit StratasAdvisors.com.

Contact: Kate Clark

tel +1.713.260.4657

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratas-advisors-federation-of-indian-petroleum-industry-present-changing-oil--gas-landscape-300633375.html

SOURCE Stratas Advisors

Related Links

http://www.stratasadvisors.com

