Stratas Advisors Introduces 'StratasScope,' a Cloud-Based Data Tool

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratas Advisors is now offering StratasScope, a web-based data and data-visualization product that focuses on oil and gas assets.

StratasScope's base module includes location and descriptive information about U.S. oil- and gas-related wells. Descriptive information includes permit, field and completion data, along with proprietary data fields. Monthly production streams for each well are also included in the base module. All StratasScope data are housed on cloud services, and pre-packaged views are easily accessed via browser interface.

Data about permits and production are sourced from state filings. Stratas also collects and processes data from other public sources, including government and third parties, to fill out the dataset. A proprietary set of code is employed to ensure data results are treated consistently across geographies and through time. This code ensures all collected data tables are organized, cleaned and structured in a standardized, consolidated database that can be viewed through a browser. Consequently, StratasScope is easy to navigate and use, according to Stephen Beck, senior director, upstream, Stratas Advisors.

"StratasScope holds data on more than 4 million oil and gas wells that have been curated and processed in a controlled environment to ensure quality control at every step from data capture to final sign-off," said Beck.

StratasScope is particularly designed to ease the burdens of analyzing oil and gas assets, Beck added. The product enables subscribers to evaluate oil and gas assets spatially, temporally and comparatively. Dynamic dashboards facilitate quick screening of plays, subplays, wells, operators, trends and inflection points.

"Understanding the who, what, when, how and why of exploration and development is paramount to optimized decision-making for both industry and investment professionals. Hence, StratasScope is practical and effective," said Beck.

Subscribers to the service receive:

Well-level data with hundreds of data points per well, including proprietary data on over 4 million U.S. wells.

Well-level data includes descriptive information about GIS location, geography, play, reservoir, operator, completion, and production characteristics, among others.



Monthly production for oil, gas, and field condensate where available by well for all wells that have contributed to production beginning in January 2000 .

.

Data is accessible via common browser with a StratasScope subscription, and is easily downloadable to common software, including Excel.

Access to both Stratas pre-configured views and dashboards and secure private domain.

Ready-made views enable quick review of selected oil and gas assets.



Pre-configured views are easily editable and shareable in a secure environment.



Ability to create custom views and dashboards with complete control on access.

Technical and subject matter support from Stratas experts.

"There are many benefits to transitioning StratasScope to a cloud- and browser-based platform, beginning with the user experience. Clients are assured of being able to access StratasScope anytime, from anywhere, since all data resides in the cloud. Add in having access to pre-made views and dashboards, as well as a dedicated domain for securely storing custom work, all via a common browser at a better price," Beck said.

For more information about StratasScope, or for a demonstration, contact Beck by email or call 713-260-4601.

About Stratas Advisors



Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider to the world's fullstream energy industry across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and key consuming sectors including automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals; and heavy industries. The consulting advisory firm's team of experts provides forecasts and strategic insights to clients seeking to make better business decisions by anticipating key drivers shaping development. Via consulting engagements and subscription services, the firm's clientele rapidly assess opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is based in Houston and has offices in Brussels and Singapore.



Did You Know?



Stratas Advisors' experts are available to make comments to the media. Email us or call 713-260-6426.

SOURCE Stratas Advisors

Related Links

http://stratasadvisors.com

