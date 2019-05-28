Stratas Advisors To Speak At Singapore Symposium June 27

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on the future, Stratas Advisors will provide an assessment of the oil and gas value chain at a day-long symposium in Singapore on June 27.

Those attending the one-day symposium can expect to learn about:

Changing crude-oil dynamics.

Future supply/demand conditions and trade flows.

The evolution of the automotive sector and its impact on fuel markets.

Implications for the refining sector.

The outlook for the petrochemical sector.

Links between upstream, refining and petrochemicals.

The symposium will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715. An after-conference networking reception is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Stratas Advisors experts scheduled to make presentations are:

John E. Paisie, President

Paisie is responsible for managing the worldwide study and consulting business. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors, Paisie was a partner with PFC Energy, a strategic consultancy based in Washington, D.C., where he led a global practice focused on helping clients (including IOCs, NOCs, independent oil companies and governments) understand the future market environment and competitive landscape. He worked more than eight years with IBM Consulting (formerly PriceWaterhouseCoopers, PwC Consulting) as an associate partner in the strategic-change practice focused on the energy sector while residing in Houston, Singapore, Beijing and London. He was also a leader in the mergers and acquisition practice, and participated in several transactions.

Huiming Li, Director, Global Fuel Specifications

Li, based in Singapore, directs research and consulting for the Global Fuel Specifications (GFS) Service, formerly the International Fuel Quality Center. She has more than 10 years of experience in the fuels and transport sector. She leads GFS's mission to improve communications among the refining, automobile and governmental sectors and enhance understanding of fuel-quality issues. She advises GFS clients, companies, governments and non-governmental organizations about fuel quality and policy issues. Prior to leading the GFS service, she directed research and consulting in the Asia-Pacific region for its fuels and transport services. Li is a key author of the annual Global Biofuels Outlook Service, and has made numerous presentations on global and Asian fuel quality and biofuels developments.

George Popps, Director, Midstream

Popps is the director of Stratas Advisors' Global LNG Service and Global Natural Gas Service. He focuses primarily on the world trade of LNG and natural gas while also lending expertise in Stratas' engagements regarding LNG as a fuel. Additionally, he leads Stratas Advisors' business development efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors, he spent time in an analytical position with Zeus Intelligence, a Houston-based natural gas research firm. Popps also has experience on Capitol Hill, having worked in one of the premier boutique government relations and lobbying firms, where he covered energy and natural resources as a subject matter policy analyst.

San Naing, Manager, Downstream Asia

San has more than seven years of experience in downstream refining and petrochemical consulting practice. His downstream industry research and consulting practice is centered on the Asia Pacific region. He started his career as a senior analyst with FACTS Global Energy (FGE) in 2006. Between 2011 and 2014 he worked with oil and chemical shipping consulting companies, including Drewry Maritime Services (Asia) Pte., Ltd. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors, he was an oil market consultant with KBC Advanced Technologies Pte. Ltd. from 2015 to 2017. At one point he worked with ASEAN Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and market research companies.

For more information, including information about special hotel-room rates, call Stratas Advisors' Singapore office at +65.6353.6126. Subscribers to Stratas Advisors' services receive a special admissions price of $499. The price for non-subscribers is $999.

Those wishing to attend may register online.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, such as automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals and heavy industries. Stratas Advisors' team of experts provides data and strategic insights to companies seeking to understand key drivers shaping development. Stratas Advisors' consultants and analysts offer forward-looking perspectives to help energy decision-makers leverage opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is headquartered in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore. Learn more about the business.

Contact:

Kate Clark

press@hartenergy.com

(713) 260-4657

SOURCE Stratas Advisors

Related Links

https://www.stratasadvisors.com

