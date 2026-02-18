Stratas Launches the First Chat-Based AI Built for Market Intelligence on Driver Recruiting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Randall Reilly, a leading provider of skilled labor hiring solutions, announced the launch of their new chat-based AI feature, Stratas Assistant within the Stratas recruiting platform.

Stratas® Assistant

Market intelligence is now a conversation. With Stratas Assistant, driver recruiting leaders can type a question and get insights based on recent recruiting market data within seconds. The Assistant will return key performance metrics, identify and explain trends, or generate charts, making it easier for users to understand the hiring market and make informed decisions. Without having to navigate dashboards or hunt down data, users can check cost-per-lead and lead-to-hire rates by metro area, find where their job offerings are most competitive, or visualize top-performing markets.

Stratas Assistant joins Randall Reilly's growing suite of AI tools specifically designed to support recruiting teams searching for truck drivers and technicians. Existing features include Stratas Agent, an AI voice agent that answers driver phone calls when recruiters are unavailable and, after a natural conversation, the agent automatically routes leads to the fleet's applicant tracking system. The Call Disposition AI feature listens to recruiter-candidate calls and automatically tags outcomes, helping teams save time and improve tracking. The Stratas AI Job Optimizer reviews job posts and suggests edits based on structure, clarity, and what is proven to work best for reaching qualified drivers.

These tools are built from decades of driver recruiting data and designed specifically to help private and for-hire fleets cut through day-to-day friction and keep teams focused on hiring.

"We're building AI tools that solve real problems … not just AI hype," said Scott Miller, President & CEO of Randall Reilly. "Whether it's missed calls, writing job posts, call tracking, or market and campaign insights, our goal is to remove bottlenecks and give recruiting teams what they need to hire more effectively."

Stratas Assistant is available now to all subscribers of the Stratas platform.

About Randall Reilly

Randall Reilly delivers effective hiring solutions for skilled labor. Equipment dealers, private fleets, and trucking companies rely on Randall Reilly to hire truck drivers, diesel and automotive technicians, warehouse professionals, and other essential frontline talent. Our solutions are powered by AI-driven technology and one of the largest proprietary data sets of drivers and technicians. Our experienced recruiting teams can fully manage or support the hiring process. By combining data intelligence, marketing innovation, and industry expertise, we help organizations solve complex talent challenges and drive growth.

SOURCE Randall Reilly