Stratasan Secures $26 Million Investment Led by Fulcrum Equity Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratasan, LLC ("Stratasan" or the "Company"), a Nashville-based healthcare data analytics software provider, is pleased to announce it has completed a $26 million investment round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners with participation from Frist Cressey Ventures, Blue Heron Capital, Bridge Bank and Company management. Stratasan will use this capital to further expand its product offerings as well as invest in its sales, marketing, and customer success teams.

"We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to partner with three operationally focused growth equity firms to begin the next chapter in our journey," said Jason Moore, Stratasan's co-founder and CEO. "We've built a customer-first culture, and our entire team is looking forward to providing increased value to our current and future customers through this new investment. As we look to the future, I want to be sure to also thank our current investors and the TNInvestCo program, as they were pivotal in helping us get to where we are today."

Stratasan is a leading provider of analytics software and services, providing market intelligence to hospitals and healthcare systems, equipping them to make better strategic growth decisions. By serving as a hub for business development intelligence, Stratasan provides a foundation for growth in the areas of strategic planning, marketing, physician relations, and expansion. Stratasan offers access to all-payer claims data (APCD) and curates, aggregates, and supports the use of state, EMR, and Medicare data, within their software platform.

"The business of operating and growing a healthcare organization can be difficult and complex," said Philip Lewis, Principal at Fulcrum. "However, with Stratasan's powerful analytics software tools, administrators and operators are able to make data-driven, fact-based decisions around how to grow their organizations and thrive in a competitive market."

"Stratasan's market leading solutions equip leading healthcare organizations with the intelligence they need to make informed strategic decisions and appropriately deploy resources. As a result, Stratasan enables these organizations to focus on the delivery of high-quality patient care," said Bill Frist, MD, Partner at Frist Cressey Ventures. "The product suite offered by Stratasan is best in class; their data and analytics decisioning products are a must have for any healthcare entity looking to grow intelligently."

Gordon Crenshaw, Principal with Blue Heron Capital continued, "We invest in companies that have a truly differentiated offering in the market, and Stratasan provides that. We look forward to working closely with the team and are excited about what the future holds."

In addition to the investor group, seasoned operators Ken Walters, former President of Infor, and Jim Riley, former CEO of Capario, will be joining the Stratasan board of directors. Exiting will be Jim Phillips and Steve Geringer of XMi High Growth Development Fund and Nancy Allen of Rolling Hills Capital. "The XMi team congratulates Jason and Stratasan on a terrific transaction outcome and on their significant progress to date," said Jim Phillips. "The Company is well positioned for future growth alongside these three value-added financial partners."

About Stratasan, LLC

Based in Nashville, TN, Stratasan partners with more than 1,000 hospitals from the nation's top healthcare systems, across 40+ states, providing market intelligence that equips them to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in their strategic planning initiatives. By serving as a hub for business development intelligence, Stratasan provides a foundation for growth in the areas of strategic planning, marketing, physician relations, and expansion. They provide a suite of products and services that can establish and facilitate team unity and alignment around growth metrics and market insights. www.stratasan.com

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm focused on providing expansion capital to rapidly growing companies. Fulcrum will consider investments in a wide variety of industries with an emphasis on information technology, healthcare, and technology-enabled operating companies. www.fulcrumep.com

About Frist Cressey Ventures

Frist Cressey Ventures is a venture capital firm that is focused on accelerating the growth of high potential healthcare enterprises through value-added partnerships. The firm invests in technology and services businesses and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. www.fcventures.com

About Blue Heron Capital

Blue Heron Capital is an operationally focused private investment firm based in Richmond, Virginia. The firm invests in small-cap growth equity companies in the healthcare and tech-enabled business services sectors. www.blueheroncap.com

About Bridge Bank Technology Finance

Bridge Bank's Technology Finance Group provides flexible financial solutions to emerging, mid- and late-stage technology companies throughout the U.S. With offices nationwide, the Technology Finance Group works with venture- and non-venture backed companies from inception through IPO and beyond. Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country's top-performing banking companies. www.bridgebank.com

