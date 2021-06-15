Stratascale deploys AddOn Networks' fiber optic solutions at its Customer Innovation Center

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AddOn Networks' optical networking solutions are deployed at Stratascale's Customer Innovation Center (CIC) to provide customers with a rich hands-on experience before launch of any new technology applications. This early-stage assessment can mitigate unforeseen risks or costs. Available on site are optical transceivers, DACs (Direct Attach Cables), AOCs (Active Optical Cables), patch cables, and accessories that support any network configuration. According to Ken Ciolek, Senior Solution Architect, "AddOn provides us with quick response and delivery of products needed in the CIC. They are easy to work with and the products are reliable."

Stratascale is the consulting arm of SHI International, a global provider of technology products and services. As part of its Innovation Labs, the CIC is located at SHI's corporate headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. It is an ecosystem that joins research and technical advisory groups to test-fit SHI/Stratascale solutions against clients' current business and technical requirements.

The CIC operates by using equipment from many vendors. AddOn products are ideal for multi-vendor environments because they support more than 100 OEMs. Tim Henning, Stratascale Director of Engineering and Architecture says, "In the Customer Innovation Center, we have a wide array of networking equipment. AddOn makes it easy for us to get everything connected. When connecting a HPE server to Dell and Cisco switches, you need to make sure the SFPs are compatible and will give you the expected performance levels. With AddOn, we know it will work the first time with no troubleshooting or intermittent problems."

SHI and AddOn Networks share the same goal in ensuring that customers can embrace innovation, while simplifying the deployment of such technological advancements. Both businesses are jointly committed to ensuring clients have everything they need to scale, innovate, and build their network environments for years to come.

