StrataTech Education Group Names Bill Nance as Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataTech Education Group, a national leader in skilled trades education, today announced the appointment of Bill Nance as its new chief executive officer.

Nance brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in secondary, postsecondary and nontraditional education. Known for his strategic and innovative approach, he has developed programs that enhance student learning while driving institutional growth.

"I am honored to lead StrataTech at such a pivotal time," Nance said. "With our sixth campus opening in Metro Atlanta in January 2026, StrataTech is poised to redefine skilled trades education to meet the increasing demand for electricians, HVAC technicians and welders."

Most recently, Nance served as president and CEO of Ancora Education, which operates skilled trade schools in automotive, health, IT and business. He previously held senior leadership roles at Delta Career Education Corp., including chief operating officer and senior vice president of campus operations, where he implemented strategies that strengthened operations and expanded market reach. His career also includes serving as chief information officer at Forefront Education, national director of IT, and president of the entrepreneurial venture Brand Pixel.

Mary Kelly, who recently transitioned from her role as StrataTech's president and CEO, expressed her confidence in Nance as he steps into the position. "StrataTech is fortunate to welcome Bill as its next leader," Kelly said. "His proven record in education, along with his passion for advancing the skilled trades, will accelerate StrataTech's growth and impact. I look forward to supporting him in this next chapter."

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation's growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group's portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville (FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston) and Tulsa Welding School Dallas (TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

