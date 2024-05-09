Strategar Emerges A Winner in Longhorn 100, Celebrating UT Alumni Entrepreneurial Success

Strategar's success is rooted in its commitment to honesty and transparency in promoting clients' missions and values, and creating effective advertising strategies and campaigns that further those goals. From sustainable food systems and agriculture to education and multicultural marketing, their specialty is strategizing for marketing problems and creating solutions that connect with audiences. Some of their clients include Visit Dallas, The Texas Department of Agriculture, Dallas ISD, Texas A&M-Kingsville Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and Kroger.

Led by Yareli Esteban , the agency has earned accolades for its service and community involvement including supplier of the year in its class in 2022 and 2023 by the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council, which represents over 1K certified companies.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged in the Longhorn 100 Awards," said Yareli Esteban, CEO of Strategar. "At Strategar, we believe in the power of authenticity and community-centric marketing. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to connecting brands with their audiences in meaningful ways. Strategar's inclusion in the Longhorn 100 is a testament to our leadership and continued growth while doing work that has a tremendous impact in our region."

The Longhorn 100 Awards, hosted by the Texas Exes , recognizes the remarkable achievements of UT alumni on a global scale; the event celebrates innovation, financial growth, and the enduring spirit of the Longhorn community.

For more information about Strategar, visit Strategar.com.

**About Strategar**

Strategar is a woman-led advertising agency with over a decade of experience in connecting brands with communities. Grounded in honesty and transparency, they prioritize promoting their clients' missions, values, and campaigns to create meaningful connections with audiences.

**About the Longhorn 100**

The Longhorn 100 is an annual awards event recognizing the 100 fastest-growing businesses worldwide led by the Texas Exes, University of Texas alumni. Celebrating entrepreneurial excellence, the event fosters networking opportunities and inspires future generations of Longhorn entrepreneurs. For more information, visit TexasExes.org/longhorn100.

SOURCE Strategar LLC