Strategic ACI Recognized as a 2019 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award Recipient

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. (Strategic ACI), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Warrenton, VA, was nationally recognized by the US Department of Labor as a 2019 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion award recipient for the focused recruitment and employment of veterans. Ken Lukonis, President and CEO of Strategic ACI stated, "Over half of our employees are veterans. The hiring and professional development of veterans is something we are very proud of."

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program implements the requirements of Public Law 115-31, the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 signed by President Donald J. Trump, and is the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Out of the 427 nationally recognized employers, Strategic ACI was 1 of 19 employers located in Virginia and received an award. During the ceremony, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalise comments included, "Military service instills so many things we value in the workplace – discipline, the ability to give, receive and execute orders, the ability to work as part of a diverse team, technical skills and leadership". Strategic ACI supports military and veterans focused organizations and events throughout the year by participating in veteran focused events and donating to veterans' programs.

About Strategic ACI

Founded in 2013, Strategic Alliance Consulting Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides consulting, engineering, program management and systems implementation services to the United States Government. With five offices throughout the US and a headquarters office in Warrenton, VA, Strategic ACI continues to grow through hiring veterans, focusing on employees and providing outstanding support to customers. Strategic ACI is V3 Certified (Virginia Values Veterans Program) with over 65% of Strategic ACI employees having served in the armed forces and 30% of the company retiring from military service. For further information, please visit http://www.strategicaci.com.

SOURCE Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategicaci.com

