Strategic ACI's Lukonis appointed to Mason Enterprise Center Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. has announced today that Ken Lukonis, has been appointed to the Mason Enterprise Center's (MEC) Advisory Board in Fauquier County. The Mason Enterprise Center is a business incubator that uses the leverage of George Mason University to support start-up businesses, such as Strategic ACI. The MEC offers a wide range of services such as business counseling, seminars, market research, and IT. Strategic ACI utilized the MEC's support services and network of partners to quickly ramp up and expand into their own headquarters facility as well as another 5 offices throughout the United Sates.

Ken Lukonis, a US Army Veteran, as well as President and CEO of Strategic ACI, "embodies the exact type of talented, committed and hard-working entrepreneur that can mentor future small businesses to success", said Renee Younes, Regional Manager of the MEC. Strategic ACI is a SDVOSB and V3 Certified organization with over 50 employees and $8M in revenue.

The MEC has been instrumental in helping Strategic ACI grow through peer counseling and government contracting workshops including the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) and co-working/office/meeting space. PTAC was authorized by Congress in 1985 as an effort to expand the number of businesses capable of participating in the government marketplace - providing free counseling and services to help companies do business with the government at the federal, state and local levels.

Lukonis stated, "this appointment to the MEC Advisory Board gives me an opportunity to continue to personally give back to other startup businesses. The mentorship I received through the MEC has been critical to the success and tremendous growth of Strategic ACI."

About Strategic ACI

Founded in 2013, Strategic Alliance Consulting Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides consulting, engineering, program management and systems implementation services to the United States Government. With five offices throughout the US and a headquarters office in Warrenton, VA, Strategic ACI continues to grow through hiring veterans, focusing on employees and providing outstanding support to customers. Strategic ACI is V3 Certified (Virginia Values Veterans Program) with over 65% of Strategic ACI employees having served in the armed forces and 30% of the company retiring from military service. For further information, please visit http://www.strategicaci.com.

About Mason Enterprise Center

The Mason Enterprise Center offers a unique combination of programs, services, and resources for entrepreneurs of all experience levels – aspiring, start-up and established. Though we have vast capabilities in all facets of business, we are particularly focused in the areas of small business services, incubation and acceleration, government contracting, international business, entrepreneurship, technology ventures, and telework initiatives. For further information, please visit https://www.masonenterprisecenter.org/

SOURCE Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.strategicaci.com

