Strategic Acquirer Purchases Southeast Marketing Agency Serving National Brands

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A full-service marketing agency based in the Southeast has been acquired by a strategic operator with a track record of acquiring and scaling businesses in the marketing and digital services sector.

Full-Service Marketing Agency acquired by Strategic Buyer

Built by a serial entrepreneur, the agency grew over several years into a business with annual revenue exceeding $5 million and a team of more than 20 creative professionals. Its client base included nationally recognized brands, and its work ranged from large-scale campaigns to retail-ready content, positioning the company as a deeply embedded creative partner rather than a project-based vendor.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team built, the creative talent, the client relationships, and the reputation we earned with some of the biggest brands in our industry," the seller said. "Finding the right partner to carry that forward was important to me, and I'm confident we found that."

The business stood out to buyers because of the depth of its customer relationships and the stability of its revenue base. Long-term contracts and repeat business from major brands made the agency particularly attractive to strategic acquirers looking to expand through established platforms with proven delivery teams and sticky client accounts.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions ran a competitive process that generated significant buyer interest before ultimately matching the seller with an acquirer positioned to invest in the agency's next phase of growth. For the seller, the timing of the transaction was shaped in part by the demands of multiple business interests and a desire to transition the company to an owner with the infrastructure to build on its momentum.

Haydn Flores and Michael Elliott of Viking M&A represented the seller in the transaction.

"Agencies with strong client retention, contracted revenue, and a reputation for high-quality execution continue to draw serious interest," said Flores. "This business had built the kind of long-term relationships and operational foundation that strategic buyers look for when they want both stability and room to grow."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Charlotte, N.C.

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions in Charlotte, N.C., supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

As one of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, Fla. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically located across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services and mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-charlotte-nc/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions