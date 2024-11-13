Strategic Acquisition Expands Harbor Capital's Industrial Portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Harbor Capital

Nov 13, 2024, 13:00 ET

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Capital, a leading real estate investment firm, has announced the acquisition of 190 Industrial Blvd, a 51,710-square-foot industrial facility in McKinney, Texas. This acquisition further strengthens Harbor Capital's presence in the rapidly growing North Texas market and enhances its industrial portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Harbor Capital's latest acquisition: 190 Industrial Blvd in McKinney, TX.
Situated in one of the region's key logistics corridors, 190 Industrial offers prime access to major highways and distribution networks, positioning the property as a critical asset for logistics, manufacturing, and distribution tenants. The three-tenant facility boasts impressive features, including 24-foot clearance heights, large grade-level doors, multiple 20-ton bridge cranes, ISO-certified space, and heavy power capabilities.

Harbor Capital is partnering with TIG Real Estate Services, Inc. to manage 190 Industrial and is exploring potential partners to represent leasing efforts for the facility.

This acquisition is part of Harbor Capital's ongoing commitment to expanding its industrial holdings in one of the nation's most dynamic and high-demand markets.

Media Contact:
Morgan Allen
(717) 209-0121
[email protected]  

SOURCE Harbor Capital

