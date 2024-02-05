Strategic Alliance Between Ampere Industrial Security and Egede Set to Revolutionize Industrial Cybersecurity

News provided by

Ampere Industrial Security, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere Industrial Security and Egede are thrilled to announce a strategic alliance that is poised to transform the landscape of industrial and critical infrastructure cybersecurity. This partnership will leverage both companies' distinct and complementary strengths, creating a powerhouse of service offerings to better protect vital industrial operations against a growing array of cyber threats.

Continue Reading
Egede
Egede

Patrick Miller, CEO of Ampere Industrial Security, stated: "Our alliance with Egede is a key milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge industrial security solutions. Together, we are enhancing our ability to protect critical infrastructure with advanced, proactive cybersecurity capabilities."

The alliance aims to address the increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity challenges facing critical infrastructure worldwide. By combining Ampere Industrial Security's best-in-class consulting services with Egede's specialized expertise in industrial cybersecurity, clients can expect a holistic approach to securing their critical operations. The partnership is a response to the urgent need for integrated, end-to-end security strategies that can withstand and evolve with the dynamic threat landscape.

This alliance will focus on delivering a suite of services tailored to the unique needs of industrial clients. From full-service regulatory and standards consulting to advanced hardware/software penetration testing and cyber vulnerability assessments, the combined capabilities of Ampere and Egede will offer unparalleled coverage. The partnership is not only about enhancing service offerings but also about achieving new benchmarks for industry-wide best practices in cybersecurity.

Søren Egede Knudsen, CEO of Egede, commented: "Collaborating with Ampere Industrial Security is a strategic move towards achieving our shared vision of a more secure industrial world. Our joint efforts will deliver innovative, tailored solutions that address the specific challenges of industrial cybersecurity."

As global industries continue to evolve and digitize, the partnership between Ampere Industrial Security and Egede will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the technological backbone of critical infrastructure worldwide.

About Ampere Industrial Security:

Ampere Industrial Security is at the forefront of industrial security consulting, offering a wide array of services designed to protect and enhance the security and reliability of critical infrastructure, keeping you ahead of your adversaries – and your auditors.

About Egede:

Egede stands as a beacon of expertise in the field of industrial and critical infrastructure cybersecurity. With a comprehensive range of services from cybersecurity design and risk analysis to deep technical tasks like malware analysis and cybersecurity assessments, Egede's tailored approach ensures that each client's specific needs are met with precision and quality.

For additional information, please contact:
Patrick Miller
[email protected]
503-272-1414

SOURCE Ampere Industrial Security, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.