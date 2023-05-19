Strategic Alliance between BrandStar and Greenlite Ventures Cancelled

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC PINK: GRNL) announces that GRNL and Brandstar have mutually agreed to cancel the Strategic Alliance between GRNL and Brandstar for Brandstar to direct Game Time's marketing and production activities that was previously announced in a March 24, 2023 press release.

Safe Harbor

A "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of Greenlite Ventures, Inc., statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "anticipate", "endeavor", "estimate", "expect", "objective", "projection", "forecast", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause Greenlite Ventures' actual results to differ materially from those assumptions in any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

561-723-5802

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures Inc